Enzo Viera the eight year old son of Real Madrid Star Marcelo has managed to complete a header challenge with a number of players in Real Madrid. ‘

Enzo Viera was caught in a video in the Real Madrid’s dressing room as he headed the ball with an array of players before heading the ball into the bin.

Enzo Viera is currently in the Real Madrid academy where he plays as a striker.

Marcelo has 2 sons in Enzo and Liam.

Marelo is married to Clarice Alves since September 2009

Marcelo and his Real Madrid side will play Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League final at the NSC Olympiskiy Stadium in Kiev on 26 May 2018.

Real Madrid are set to end the Spanish La Liga in 3 behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with 75 points.