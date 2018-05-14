Home > Sports > Football >

Marseille can win the Europa League says homeboy Zidane


Football Marseille can win the Europa League says homeboy Zidane

Marseille native Zinedine Zidane says his hometown club can win the Europa League Wednesday when they meet Atletico Madrid in the final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marseille native Zinedine Zidane says Olympique de Marseille can win the Europa League against Atletico Madrid play

Marseille native Zinedine Zidane says Olympique de Marseille can win the Europa League against Atletico Madrid

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Marseille native Zinedine Zidane says his hometown club can win the Europa League Wednesday when they meet Atletico Madrid in the final.

For many years a huge mural portrait of Zidane at Marseille's Corniche paid tribute to Zidane's brace of goals in the 1998 World Cup final, although he never actually played for Marseille.

"OM have the ability to win it," Zidane said in Corsica on Monday where he had turned up for a charity match organised by former Marseille goalkeeper Pascal Olmeta.

"It's a huge achievement just to have got to the final, they've done really well," said Zidane, the coach of Real Madrid.

"It comes down to details in a final. It's two huge clubs, two institutions, but Marseille has the means to do it.

"I have no advice to give them, but I believe they have every chance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves  Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves 
Football: Simeone ban leaves colourful Burgos in charge of Atletico Football Simeone ban leaves colourful Burgos in charge of Atletico
Football: Mancini given job of rebuilding Italy Football Mancini given job of rebuilding Italy
Football: Teen wonder Sessegnon inspires Fulham to play-off final Football Teen wonder Sessegnon inspires Fulham to play-off final
Football: Premier League winners City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade Football Premier League winners City soak up fans' adulation in victory parade
Football: Mancini confirmed as Italy head coach Football Mancini confirmed as Italy head coach

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record
Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apart



Top Articles

1 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated together in...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Football Salah sets new Premier League goal tallybullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jonathan Mensah is the...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know...bullet
10 Photo Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

The injured superstar Neymar was on the roster as Brazil unveiled their World Cup squad on Monday
Football Neymar spearheads 'favorites' Brazil's World Cup bid
Premier League Man United earns more revenue than champions Man City
The fate of Everton's striker Wayne Rooney (L) and manager Sam Allardyce should be decided this week
Football Rooney and Allardyce futures set to be decided
German footballers of Turkish origin, Ilkay Gundogan (L) and Mesut Ozil (L 2nd) and Turkish international Cenk Tosun (R) pose with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan(2nd R) in London
Football Ozil, Gundogan in German crosshairs over Erdogan photo