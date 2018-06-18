Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard


Football Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he is concerned aggressive targeting of Eden Hazard by opposition defenders could lead to his side losing their captain and star player at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eden Hazard is challenged by Panama's Gabriel Torres play

Eden Hazard is challenged by Panama's Gabriel Torres

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he is concerned aggressive targeting of Eden Hazard by opposition defenders could lead to his side losing their captain and star player at the World Cup.

Belgium ran out 3-0 winners over tournament new boys Panama in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, with Dries Mertens opening the scoring before Romelu Lukaku netted twice.

Chelsea star Hazard set up Lukaku's second goal, as the Red Devils overcame a difficult first half in the Group G encounter.

But the game was also marked by some tough challenges, with five Panama players booked by the Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe.

"It is a worry that in any of those tackles he could really get hurt," said Martinez.

"It doesn't worry me if that is a way of trying to stop him. Everyone is allowed to prepare games in the way that you can. It is very much allowed and that is part of the rules, and you could run a risk of getting a player sent off.

"My worry is that maybe in one of those tackles, we are going to lose the opportunity to enjoy the quality of a player like Eden Hazard.

"That is not just for him, that goes for any player who has got the natural ability of wanting to take players on. I hope we get lucky in that respect."

Hazard himself said that he had taken a "little kick" in the first half but said it was nothing serious.

He added "we will see the best of Eden Hazard maybe later", in an ominous warning to Belgium's future group-stage opponents, Tunisia and England.

Panama's next opponents will be the English in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, but the Central American side's coach Hernan Dario Gomez played down suggestions that they might have been overly physical in their approach.

"We are a team who try to get forward. Sometimes we might appear more brusque than others, but other sides get stuck in as well," said the Colombian.

"We have no bad intentions. We don't go out to injure anyone. We are strong, but so are England."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
Football: Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants Football Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants
Football: Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama Football Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Football: Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last
Football: Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
5 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Captain Kane to the rescue: Harry Kane scored twice in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Gabriel Mercado
Football Croatia game 'crucial' for Argentina - Mercado
Anas expose Kudjoe fianoo resigns from five man interim committee
Daniel Arzani played street football in Iran before moving to Australia as a boy
Football From Khorramabad to Kazan, Australia's Arzani on World Cup mission