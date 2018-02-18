Meet Kotoko's 18-man squad to face CARA in return leg

news

Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Pollack has announced a 18-man squad for the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup game against CARA Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors will be travelling to Congo for the second leg on February 21st with a 1-0 lead a week ago.

Kotoko squandered several chances against CARA in Kumasi including missing three penalties out of the four that was awarded by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

However, the team led by Pollack are poised to progress to the next stage and a draw from Congo will be a good result.

Below are the players for the big game in Congo

GOALKEEPERS

1. Felix Annan

2. Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS

3. Amos Frimpong

4. Eric Donkor

5. Wahab Adams

6. Nafiu Awudu

7. Augustine Sefa

8. Emmanuel Owusu

MIDFIELDERS

9. Jackson Owusu

10. Tuffour Frimpong

11. Jordan Opoku

12. Baba Mahama

13. Emmanuel Gyamfi

14. Kwame Boahen

15. Frank Sarfo Gyamfi

STRIKERS

16. Sadick Adams

17. Yakubu Mohammed

18. Obed Owusu