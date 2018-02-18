Home > Sports > Football >

Meet Kotoko's 18-man squad to face CARA in return leg


CAF Confederations Cup Meet Kotoko's 18-man squad to face CARA in return leg

The Porcupine Warriors will be travelling to Congo for the second leg on February 21st with a 1-0 lead a week ago.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Pollack has announced a 18-man squad for the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup game against CARA Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors will be travelling to Congo for the second leg on February 21st with a 1-0 lead a week ago.

Kotoko squandered several chances against CARA in Kumasi including missing three penalties out of the four that was awarded by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

However, the team led by Pollack are poised to progress to the next stage and a draw from Congo will be a good result.

Below are the players for the big game in Congo

GOALKEEPERS

1. Felix Annan

2. Ibrahim Danlad

DEFENDERS

3. Amos Frimpong

4. Eric Donkor

5. Wahab Adams

6. Nafiu Awudu

7. Augustine Sefa

8. Emmanuel Owusu

MIDFIELDERS

9. Jackson Owusu

10. Tuffour Frimpong

11. Jordan Opoku

12. Baba Mahama

13. Emmanuel Gyamfi

14. Kwame Boahen

15. Frank Sarfo Gyamfi

STRIKERS

16. Sadick Adams

17. Yakubu Mohammed

18. Obed Owusu

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Pitch battle as Reus ends goal drought in Dortmund win Football Pitch battle as Reus ends goal drought in Dortmund win
Football: Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay Football Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay
Football: Lyon lose more ground in Champions League race Football Lyon lose more ground in Champions League race
Football: Tunisia's Etoile demand match-fixing probe after mass riot Football Tunisia's Etoile demand match-fixing probe after mass riot
Football: Spurs face uncertain Cup fate after Rochdale revival Football Spurs face uncertain Cup fate after Rochdale revival
Football: Gameiro, Costa on target as Atletico keep up Barcelona chase Football Gameiro, Costa on target as Atletico keep up Barcelona chase

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football Pulse Sports Here Are The 10 Most Expensive Clubs In Football
Sports: Premier League Team of The Week Sports Premier League Team of The Week
Video: ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s death



Top Articles

1 Sad Tale Dong Bortey needs GHC 200 to save mother from dyingbullet
2 Football Chelsea readied for Barca test as Willian leads rout of Hullbullet
3 Football Manchester United boss Mourinho slams Pogba 'lies'bullet
4 La Liga Sulley Muntari takes Deportivo opportunity as Seedorf...bullet
5 Kwame Ampadu Meet the first Ghanaian to play for Arsenalbullet
6 Disgrace Four Premier League players in trouble in Spain for...bullet
7 Football Mourinho says new midfielder will replace Carrick,...bullet
8 Football Mourinho protege Morais is new Barnsley bossbullet
9 2018 WAFU Women's Cup Black Queens beat Niger 9-0bullet
10 Football Guardiola expresses sympathy as Bennell...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Mario Gomez has scored just three league goals in 18 appearances this term
Football Gomez gives Stuttgart space to breathe
Not so instant replay: Players wait for the VAR decision on Juan Mata's 'goal' which was ruled out
Football Tech company behind Man Utd's VAR 'wobble' apologises
Napoli's Brazilian midfielder Marques Loureiro Allan scored the goal that beat SPAL
Football Napoli reply to Juventus to stay top in Serie A
Aston Villa boss rues Albert Adomah's absence in Fulham loss