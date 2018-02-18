Meet Kotoko's 18-man squad to face CARA in return leg

The Porcupine Warriors will be travelling to Congo for the second leg on February 21st with a 1-0 lead a week ago.
Kotoko squandered several chances against CARA in Kumasi including missing three penalties out of the four that was awarded by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.
However, the team led by Pollack are poised to progress to the next stage and a draw from Congo will be a good result.
Below are the players for the big game in Congo
GOALKEEPERS
1. Felix Annan
2. Ibrahim Danlad
DEFENDERS
3. Amos Frimpong
4. Eric Donkor
5. Wahab Adams
6. Nafiu Awudu
7. Augustine Sefa
8. Emmanuel Owusu
MIDFIELDERS
9. Jackson Owusu
10. Tuffour Frimpong
11. Jordan Opoku
12. Baba Mahama
13. Emmanuel Gyamfi
14. Kwame Boahen
15. Frank Sarfo Gyamfi
STRIKERS
16. Sadick Adams
17. Yakubu Mohammed
18. Obed Owusu