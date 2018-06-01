Home > Sports > Football >

Meet the Abedi Ayew kids


The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids

We give a short profile of Abedi Pele's wonderful children

Abedi Pele has carved a niche for himself on the Ghanaian football scene as he could easily pass as the greatest Ghanaian footballer ever.

Abedi Pele did go on to bring offspring who are doing well for themselves in their own right

We profile the children in the Abedi Ayew Pele family.

Ibrahim Ayew

Ibrahim Ayew is the first son of Abedi Pele. He may not be the son of Abedi Pele’s wife Maha but he is treated with the utmost care.

Ibrahim Ayew has played for a number of class in local scene including Sekondi Eleven Wise and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He did make it to the 2010 World Cup following a splendid performance in the maiden edition of the 2009 CHAN tournament.

Ayew has also had some stints in Belgium with Lierse SK and he is now with FC Europa in Gibraltar.

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew is currently with Swansea City and has become a household name for the club. Andre Ayew started his career with FC Nania before moving to Olympique Marseille, Swansea and West Ham.

Andre Ayew captained the Ghana u-20 side to win the 2009 u-20 World Cup in Egypt. He has also represented Ghana in 2 World Cups and 5 African Cup of Nations

Jordan Ayew    

Jordan Ayew has spent the most time playing alongside Andre Ayew in his footballing career. The two brothers were both at Marseille before Jordan moved to Aston Villa while Andre moved to Swansea. Jordan with Aston Villa were relegated into the championship and moved to Swansea when Andre had moved on to West Ham.

Andre joined Swansea to meet his brother as they both fought to survive relegation in the 2017/2018 season. Swansea could not escape the drop but Jordan’s hard work was rewarded as he won three awards at the Swansea fraternity.

Imani Ayew

Imani Ayew is Abedi Pele’s beautiful daughter who is a model and into fashion. The last child of Abedi Pele indeed brings light to the wonderful family.

The description of these four interesting personalities are summed by this tweet from Ibrahim Ayew

 

