Home > Sports > Football >

'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger


Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger

After 22 years as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger took charge of his final game at the Emirates stadium on Sunday as Burnley visited North London for a day tinged with nostalgia for the Frenchman and the home support.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal fans pay tribute to Arsene Wenger ahead of his final home game as manager after 22 years in charge play

Arsenal fans pay tribute to Arsene Wenger ahead of his final home game as manager after 22 years in charge

(IKIMAGES/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After 22 years as Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger took charge of his final game at the Emirates stadium on Sunday as Burnley visited North London for a day tinged with nostalgia for the Frenchman and the home support.

Arsenal players and fans sported red t-shirts emblazoned with "Merci Arsene" (Thank you Arsene), whilst both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger before kick-off.

Chants of "there is only one Arsene Wenger" rang around the 60,000 capacity stadium, which was far fuller than home league games in recent months as fans stayed away in protest at a poor season on the field.

"I expect today will be dominated by sadness," wrote Wenger in his final programme notes.

"It's the end of a long story for me at Arsenal. But I will also feel grateful for having led this club - that I cherish so much - for such a long time."

Wenger won three Premier Leagues and a record seven FA Cups. His crowning glory coming in the 2003/04 season when Arsenal won the league without losing a single game.

"The Arsene Wenger era is one that Arsenal fans will never forget," said a special 60-page supplementary programme given to supporters.

"Legendary games and players, including an 'Invincible' achievement that allows supporters to argue they've seen the greatest team English football has ever produced."

Before the game fans were encouraged to sign tribute book, which will be given to Wenger at the end of the season.

“Overwhelmingly, the emotion is sadness, because it has been 20 years coming here, seeing him," Arsenal fan James Sherwan told AFP outside the Emirates. "I'm thirty. Since I was 10 he’s been a manager, and it’s a lot of good memories.”

However, 'The Invincibles' was the last time Arsenal won the league with supporters increasingly frustrated at the Gunners' inability to compete for Premier League and Champions League honours.

A 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday in the Europa League semi-finals means that for the second consecutive season, Arsenal will not even qualify for the Champions League.

"We were a bit short on finishing our chances, and also on our defensive focus," said Wenger in his programme notes on defeat in the Spanish capital. "That's the story we have seen so many times before this season."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol Football Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol
Football: Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf Football Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf
Football: Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus
Football: Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again Football Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again
Football: City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point Football City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point
Football: Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek...bullet
9 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
10 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson
Alex Ferguson took Manchester United from a moribund club into a global sporting giant
Football United we stand: Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester's Red Devils
Al-Sadd captain and midfielder Xavi has decided to extend his playing career at the Qatari side before going on to earn coaching qualifications
Football Spanish great Xavi to play on until at least end of year
Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris wins Portuguese league title with FC Porto