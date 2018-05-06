Home > Sports > Football >

'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell


Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal rout Burnley in Wenger farewell

"I will miss you" Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal fans after being given a fitting farewell in his final home game in charge after 22 years with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game as Arsenal manager play

Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game as Arsenal manager

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"I will miss you" Arsene Wenger told the Arsenal fans after being given a fitting farewell in his final home game in charge after 22 years with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Sunday.

On a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman, both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of "there's only one Arsene Wenger".

All around a full house of 60,000 at the Emirates -- in stark contrast to recent league games when fans have stayed away in protest at a poor season -- fans sported red t-shirts emblazoned with "Merci Arsene" (Thank you Arsene).

"Thank you for having me for such a long time. I know that's not easy but, above all, I am like you, I am an Arsenal fan," Wenger said a post-match presentation on the Emirates turf.

"I would like to finish by one simple word: I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life."

Before the game in his final programme notes, Wenger said he expected to be saddened by the occasion.

"I expect today will be dominated by sadness," he wrote. "It's the end of a long story for me at Arsenal. But I will also feel grateful for having led this club - that I cherish so much - for such a long time."

Wenger won three Premier Leagues and a record seven FA Cups. His crowning glory coming in the 2003/04 season when Arsenal won the league without losing a single game.

He was presented with the special gold trophy given to the club for that achievement after the match by two Arsenal legends Bob Wilson and Pat Rice, who worked on Wenger's coaching staff for many years.

That "Invincibles" season was his last as a Premier League winner, though, and fans became tired of Arsenal's inability to compete for Premier League and Champions League titles.

Fitting finale

Arsenal fans pay tribute to Arsene Wenger ahead of his final home game as manager after 22 years in charge play

Arsenal fans pay tribute to Arsene Wenger ahead of his final home game as manager after 22 years in charge

(IKIMAGES/AFP)

However, there was plenty for the supporters to shout about in a fitting finale for Wenger as Arsenal displayed the attractive brand of attacking football that characterised his most successful sides over the past two decades.

Defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday means Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

But they bounced back in style to secure the small consolation of ensuring they will finish sixth in the Premier League ahead of Burnley.

Wenger will wonder what might have been had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not been cup-tied for the latter stages of the Europa League as the Gabon striker took his tally to eight goals in 11 Premier League appearances since joining for a club record fee from Borussia Dortmund in January.

Aubameyang opened the scoring when he slid in to meet Alexandre Lacazette's cross to get a party atmosphere started after just 14 minutes.

Burnley have qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years thanks to finishing seventh.

But it seemed incredible that only three points separated the sides before kick-off as Arsenal cut through the clarets at will going forward.

Lacazette stroked home Arsenal's second just before half-time before Jack Wilshere teed up Sead Kolasinac for a third nine minutes after the break.

Aubameyang turned provider for Alex Iwobi to smash home the fourth after being given a huge amount of time inside the Burnley box to pick his spot.

And Aubameyang finished as he started by steering home Hector Bellerin's cross to round off a five-star performance by the Gunners to send-off Wenger in style.

Wenger could even afford the luxury of also handing club captain Per Mertesacker an outing from the bench for the closing stages in his final home game before retiring at the end of the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'We're still fighting' says Conte as Chelsea keep top four bid alive Football 'We're still fighting' says Conte as Chelsea keep top four bid alive
Football: Guardiola sets City's sights on Premier League title defence Football Guardiola sets City's sights on Premier League title defence
Football: Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol Football Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol
Football: Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf Football Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf
Football: Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus
Football: Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again Football Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek...bullet
9 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
10 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

City fans invade the pitch after the 0-0 draw with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday
Football City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point
A late Torino equaliser at Napoli leaves Juventus all but guaranteed another Serie A title
Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson
Alex Ferguson took Manchester United from a moribund club into a global sporting giant
Football United we stand: Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester's Red Devils