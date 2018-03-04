Home > Sports > Football >

Messi hits 600th career goal in Barca win over Atletico


Lionel Messi Barcelona forward hits 600th career goal in Barca win over Atletico

The Argentine slammed a free kick right into the near top corner in the 26th minute to break the deadlock in the top-of-the-table clash.

  • Published:
Soccer-Messi hits 600th career goal in Barca clash with Atletico play

Soccer-Messi hits 600th career goal in Barca clash with Atletico

(Euronews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi struck a remarkable 600th professional goal for club and country on Sunday by scoring in his side’s Liga home win over nearest challengers Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine slammed a free kick right into the near top corner in the 26th minute to break the deadlock in the top-of-the-table clash.

The goal put league leaders Barca 1-0 up at halftime, and Messi was scoring from a set piece for the third game running.

Messi is the leading scorer in La Liga this season with 24 goals from a total 28 in all competitions, and is also the all-time top marksman in Spain’s top flight.

He is also the top scorer in the history of FC Barcelona and Argentina.

The 30-year-old Argentine has scored 539 goals for Barca in all competitions and 61 for his country.

The win also meant FC Barcelona remain unbeaten in the league this season after scoring 100 goals, and they are now eight points clear of their nearest rivals, Atletico Madrid.

They close in on their ninth title triumph in 14 seasons with 11 games left to play, and remain on course to secure a treble of trophies.

Their UEFA Champions League last-16 second-leg against Chelsea will take place on March 14 and the Spanish Cup final clash against Sevilla comes up next month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Neymar: Injured Brazil star enjoys quality time with his girlfriend Neymar Injured Brazil star enjoys quality time with his girlfriend
Football: LAFC make MLS debut with 1-0 win in Seattle Football LAFC make MLS debut with 1-0 win in Seattle
Martin Glenn: FA chief under fire for Star of David, swastika link Martin Glenn FA chief under fire for Star of David, swastika link
Champions League: In awe of Ronaldo no more - Mbappe plots Real downfall Champions League In awe of Ronaldo no more - Mbappe plots Real downfall
Europa League: Wenger wary of Milan as Arsenal try to snap losing run Europa League Wenger wary of Milan as Arsenal try to snap losing run
World Cup: Russia to shut down factories World Cup Russia to shut down factories

Recommended Videos

Confirmed: Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club Confirmed Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club
Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Charles Osei Asibey Ace sports journalist ROBBED!bullet
3 Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victorybullet
4 English Premier League Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew brothers...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for...bullet
6 RIP Italy and Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori found deadbullet
7 Football Like father, like son: Timothy Weah makes PSG debutbullet
8 RIP Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's deathbullet
9 Davide Astori Italy international dies of heart attack at 31bullet
10 Milovan Rajevac Ex-Black Stars coach narrates how...bullet

Related Articles

La Liga Atletico would beat Barcelona if we had Messi, says Simeone
La Liga Barca pull clear as Messi brilliance edges out Atletico
Football Zidane tells PSG: Real are ready
Football Griezmann "one of the world's best", says Simeone ahead of Barca battle
Sports Messi is a footballing machine of our time but so were these African footballers
Football Liverpool unpredictable without Coutinho says Klopp
La Liga Atletico's Griezmann aiming to extend Barcelona dip
La Liga 'Invisible penalty' earns Las Palmas draw against Barca
La Liga Barcelona's title hopes dented by draw at Las Palmas
Friendlies Argentina end Higuain's exile for Spain, Italy clashes

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
3 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
4 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet
8 Football Ghanaian players who could have done better in 2017bullet
9 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet
10 Football Premier League team of the week - 18/12/2017bullet

Football

The modest Sao Cristovao football club in Rio de Janeiro launched the World Cup-winning career of Brazil's Ronaldo
Sao Cristovao For down-at-luck Brazilian football club, dreams live on
Brazil's World Cup squad will be based in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in a luxurious hotel originally built by Stalin for the Communist Party elite
World Cup Brazil superstars to hit the beach for Communist Party
Don't look now: Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger and kit man Vic Akers are helpess as Brighton win 2-1
Premier League Five things we learned in week 29
Florian Thauvin scored in the 95th minute to move Marseille five points clear of Lyon in third
Ligue 1 Thauvin strikes late to rescue Marseille draw with Nantes