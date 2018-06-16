Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia


Football Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia

Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup redemption begins on Saturday when he leads Argentina against tiny Iceland, as fancied France make their bow in Russia targeting a repeat of their 1998 glory.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi trains with Argentina in Bronnitsy, near Moscow play

Lionel Messi trains with Argentina in Bronnitsy, near Moscow

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup redemption begins on Saturday when he leads Argentina against tiny Iceland, as fancied France make their bow in Russia targeting a repeat of their 1998 glory.

Messi's eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, made history on Friday when he became only the fourth player to score at four World Cups on his way to a hat-trick against Spain to earn a dramatic 3-3 draw.

His fellow superstar Messi, with whom he has monopolised the world player of the year award for a decade, is under immense pressure to secure his first major international trophy and make amends for Argentina's painful loss to Germany in the 2014 final.

The Barcelona maestro was not born when the "Albiceleste" last tasted success in 1986 and, at almost 31, knows that time is running out.

If Messi's Argentina are to overcome poor form and injury woes, the five-time world player of the year needs high-profile teammates such as Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain to fire.

"I am convinced Argentina will show we are one of the best teams in the world," coach Jorge Sampaoli said ahead of the Group D game.

France forward Antoine Griezmann (left) and midfielder Paul Pogba train in Russia play

France forward Antoine Griezmann (left) and midfielder Paul Pogba train in Russia

(AFP/File)

They face Iceland, who say they fear no-one in their first ever appearance in a World Cup finals, at Moscow's Spartak stadium.

Spurred on by their fans' thunderous "Viking clap", Iceland famously dumped England out of Euro 2016 and coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said he wanted more of the same.

"We've shown that if we work together as one unit, like we've been doing, then anything is achievable and it won't come as a shock," he said.

The day's action also pits another scrappy underdog against one of the favourites in Group C when Australia play France in Kazan, with Peru facing Denmark in the group's other game.

Seizing the day

While international honours have so far eluded Messi, France coach Didier Deschamps is using his experience of winning the 1998 tournament to prime a talented but youthful side.

Having steered France to the cusp of Euro 2016 glory, Deschamps watched in dismay as Portugal punished France in extra-time during the final at the Stade de France.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in Sochi play

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in Sochi

(AFP)

Two years on, "Les Bleus" arrive in Russia with high hopes of young players such as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele and buttressed by more experienced stars such as Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, who announced this week he is staying at Atletico Madrid.

"We can't afford to get stage fright," he said ahead of the Group C tie against the Socceroos.

"I want the lads to be relaxed and concentrated. Their objective is drawing near. They have to seize the day."

Australia lost 6-0 the last time they met France in 2013 but the Socceroos' Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk said self-belief was the key to securing an upset.

"We have a lot of discipline in the way we play," he said. "We also have to have guts to believe in something. What is very important is for us to be ourselves."

Peru's Paolo Guerrero will look to prove his drug-ban controversy is behind him in the other Group C game against the Danes.

Flamengo forward Guerrero had a 14-month ban for testing positive for cocaine overturned just weeks before the tournament began and celebrated by scoring twice in a friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Croatia take on African powerhouse Nigeria in Saturday's final match in Kaliningrad in Group D, providing a possible test of FIFA's determination to keep racism out of its showpiece tournament in Russia.

Croatia will field Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic against Nigeria but the focus is likely to be on the reception local fans give the Africans.

Racism has dogged the Russian game for decades and FIFA last month fined the national football association over chants directed at black players during a friendly against France.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said there had been no issues so far and he did not expect that to change.

"We all are sure that there will not be any problems for the Nigerian players because the atmosphere we felt already arriving in Russia was very good," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: South American football fever grips Moscow Football South American football fever grips Moscow
Football: Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia Football Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia
Football: Off-field woes forgotten as Ronaldo makes mark on World Cup Football Off-field woes forgotten as Ronaldo makes mark on World Cup
Football: Troubled Germany look to make World Cup statement against Mexico Football Troubled Germany look to make World Cup statement against Mexico
Football: Queiroz's Iran target 'Universe Cup final' against Spain Football Queiroz's Iran target 'Universe Cup final' against Spain
Football: Neymar begins assault on World Cup with injury woe behind him Football Neymar begins assault on World Cup with injury woe behind him

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony for...bullet
5 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to...bullet
6 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
7 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
8 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
9 From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best' hat-trick after pegging back Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal that completed his hat-trick and earned Portugal a draw against Spain
Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in Sochi
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off
John Obi Mikel says his Nigeria team's youth could prove valuable towards the end of matches
Football Obi Mikel says Nigeria's young Eagles must keep World Cup nerves in check