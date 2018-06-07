Home > Sports > Football >

Messi woos Griezmann, hopes Neymar stays in Paris


Football Messi woos Griezmann, hopes Neymar stays in Paris

With Antoine Griezmann's reported transfer to Barcelona inching closer, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi described the French striker as a "great player", Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo reported on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi says Antoine Griezmann would fit the picture at Barcelona play

Lionel Messi says Antoine Griezmann would fit the picture at Barcelona

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With Antoine Griezmann's reported transfer to Barcelona inching closer, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi described the French striker as a "great player", Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo reported on Thursday.

"He is clearly a great player," Messi said when asked about the Atletico Madrid striker, although he said he was "not 100 percent sure" if the French striker would make the move to Catalonia.

But Messi layed on the compliments for the diminutive No.9.

"Good players always have an understanding and he's at an exceptional moment in his career," said Messi.

The Barcelona man told Mundo Deportivo he hoped Real Madrid's pursuit of Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar would come to nothing.

"The truth is that wouldn't please me at all," said Messi of the prospect of meeting his former teammate in Madrid's all-white shirt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number 12: GFA responds to Anas exposé after premiering on Wednesday #Number 12 GFA responds to Anas exposé after premiering on Wednesday
Football: England's Rose reveals battle with depression Football England's Rose reveals battle with depression
Football: Ghana football execs allegedly caught on video taking bribes Football Ghana football execs allegedly caught on video taking bribes
#Number12: Kwesi Nyantakyi has not resigned from FIFA – GFA #Number12 Kwesi Nyantakyi has not resigned from FIFA – GFA
#Number 12: Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposé #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposé
Football: Norway dampen Panama's pre-World Cup hopes Football Norway dampen Panama's pre-World Cup hopes

Recommended Videos

Video: Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposé
Anas Expose 12: Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12 Anas Expose 12 Kufuor close to tears after watching excerpts of number 12
Anas Expose 12: Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose Anas Expose 12 Eddie Doku captured taking bribe in Anas expose



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches Anas...bullet
4 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
5 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun of Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
6 Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera...bullet
7 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself...bullet
8 International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face...bullet
9 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah...bullet
10 #Number 12 These two top GFA members rejected bribes...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

A restaurant on Moscow's Myasnitskaya street has crafted a soccer goal over its entrance with a massive ball bouncing on top to attract football fans during the World Cup
Football Russia looks for World Cup to score economic goals
The CONIFA World Football Cup in London has attracted teams from around the world
Football Alternative World Football Cup shock as team storms out
Anas number 12 expose Suspended NSA Boss took bribe to influence u-17 selection
Iraqi footballer Hussein Ali plays for the Iraqi Al-Zawraa FC
Football Salah's Iraqi lookalike dreams of football glory