Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mexico quakes with joy over World Cup upset win


Football Mexico quakes with joy over World Cup upset win

Thousands of jubilant Mexico supporters partied in the streets of the capital Sunday after their team's shock 1-0 victory over World Cup holders Germany -- singing, dancing, blaring car horns and cheering El Tri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexico fans gathered in the capital's main Zocalo square erupt as their team defeated Germany at the World Cup play

Mexico fans gathered in the capital's main Zocalo square erupt as their team defeated Germany at the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thousands of jubilant Mexico supporters partied in the streets of the capital Sunday after their team's shock 1-0 victory over World Cup holders Germany -- singing, dancing, blaring car horns and cheering El Tri.

The earth literally moved in quake-prone Mexico City when Hirving "Chucky" Lozano smashed home the game-winning goal in the 35th minute at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium -- a football "earthquake of joy."

Seismologists said that they had detected an "artificial" rumbling, possibly caused by "widespread jumping" when the goal was scored.

Fans crammed into the Zocalo, the city's main square, to celebrate.

"What happened today was an earthquake of joy for us -- just imagine, we beat the world champions!" said Laura Villegas, a 45-year-old merchant who downed her beer with tequila in one gulp.

"What happened hey, what happened hey, to the Germany that was going to beat us today?" the crowd chanted.

The streets of Mexico City were full of jubilant football fans play

The streets of Mexico City were full of jubilant football fans

(AFP)

President Enrique Pena Nieto joined the party, saying on Twitter: "Confirmed: Mexico competes and wins against the best in the world, Congratulations to @miseleccionmx! Great match!"

Victory rallies erupted in other major cities such as Guadalajara, Toluca, Tijuana and Ciudad Juarez.

'Lozano for president'

Fans celebrated across the country, including in Guadalajara play

Fans celebrated across the country, including in Guadalajara

(AFP)

Throughout the capital, the streets filled with exhilarated fans, on foot, bicycles, motorbikes or in cars. Some blasted their car stereos, while others shrieked in glee.

Amid the cacophonous bustle, a veteran violinist played the traditional tune "Cielito Lindo" -- roughly translated as "Lovely Sweet One."

The victory was a heart-stopping one, but "a small goal is still a goal," said the musician, while fans left coins in his instrument case.

One female fan, a flag in her hand and the national colors painted on her cheeks, screamed: "We are an Aztec warrior force!"

"Lozano for president, Lozano for president!" fans cheered -- not forgetting that the country will hold elections to choose a new leader on July 1.

Ana Maria Contreras, a primary school teacher, came with her children and even dogs decked out in El Tri's signature green jerseys to join the festivities.

"We have shown that we can compete with any power. And I hope that whoever wins as president also knows how to lead us to victory," she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Three things we learned today at the World Cup Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Football: Profligate Brazil held by stubborn Switzerland Football Profligate Brazil held by stubborn Switzerland
Football: Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Football: Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos
Football: Germany's World Cup defeat: five things we learned Football Germany's World Cup defeat: five things we learned
Football: Maradona pours scorn on Argentina coach after Iceland draw Football Maradona pours scorn on Argentina coach after Iceland draw

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
5 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
6 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
7 Football Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cupbullet
8 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a “porn”...bullet
9 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

James Rodriguez is one of Colombia's dangermen
Football Colombia aiming for best-ever World Cup
Croatian Ivan Rakitic will be asked for advice on how to thwart his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi ahead of the clash with Argentina
Football Croatia to consult Rakitic for advice on thwarting Messi
"The Motherland Calls" statue in Volgograd
Football Volgograd calm as England fans arrive for World Cup opener
Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says the holders must win their next two World Cup matches against Sweden and South Korea after losing their opening game to Mexico in Moscow
Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup defeat: Kroos