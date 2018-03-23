Michael Essien attracting interest from South Korea

news

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien after being released by Indonesian club Persib Bandung seems to be attracting interesting from further East.

The former Chelsea midfield powerhouse Essien had to make way for another foreign signing into the club.

As a matter of fact Micheal Essien as a free agent has been linked to clubs in the MLS and in Indonesia

The President of Persib Bandung Kuswala S. Tatrono however admitted that a South Korean club has expressed interest in signing him.

“I have not talked to Essien yet, but a K-League club is interested in recruiting Essien,”

A move to Korea will have to be completed before the Korean transfer deadline on next Thursday