Michael Essien parts ways with Persib Bandung


Michael Essien parts ways with Persib Bandung

Ghana international Michael Essien is currently without a club after parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

The 35-year-old was released by the club before the commencement of the upcoming season, having spent a year-and-half in the Indonesian topflight.

Essien was initially reported to have extended his contract with the Bandung Lautan Api Stadium giants, however, it appears those were just rumours.

The former Chelsea midfielder was conspicuously missing when Persib Bandung presented their players to the fans on Saturday at Graha Persib.

An official from the club, Zainuri Hasyim, explained that Essien was released following the acquisition of three other foreign players.

The Indonesian side has already signed Bogan Malisic, Oh In-Kyun and Ezechiel N’Douassel, meaning the club’s quota for foreign players is already filled and that left no space for the Ghanaian.

“[Michael] Essien was not among the players we launched because we wanted to fulfil the PSSI regulation of four foreign players in a team,” Zainuri Hasyim told journalists.

Essien played 29 times for Persib Bandung last season and registered five goals in the process.

The ex-AC Milan and Real Madrid star may finally be reaching the end of an illustrious career which has seen him win the two Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and the Champions League among others.

