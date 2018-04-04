Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian player Michael Essien took to social media to pay his tribute following the death of former Chelsea star Ray Wilkins.

  Published:
Ghanaian player Michael Essien has paid his tribute to former England player Ray Wilkins following the news of his death.

61-year-old Wilkins died in a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 30.

The former footballer was placed into an induced coma at a London hospital before his death on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Chelsea confirmed the news on their official website writing:

“Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins, at the age of 61.

“Ray was a popular and much-loved figure among fans, players, and staff throughout his long association with the club.

“Our thoughts are with Ray’s wife Jackie, children Ross and Jade, and the rest of his family at this sad time.”

Michael Essien took to his Instagram page to bid his farewell posting:

“Rest In Peace buddy #RayWilkins #legend”

A post shared by Michael Essien (@iam_ess) on

 

