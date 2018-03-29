Here’s Michael Essien’s best Chelsea goal according to the Black Stars player

news

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has selected his favourite goals during his Chelsea career in the English Premier League.

The former Real Madrid player scored 25 goals at the London club since his signing in 2005 to 2014.

When Chelsea put up a poll for fans to select Essien’s favourite goal, they chose his UEFA Champions League goal against Barcelona.

But Michael Essien had other ideas.

The Black Stars player selected his goal against Arsenal in the English Premier League as the best he scored in a blue shirt.

Talking about the goal, Essien said:

“My best goal is the one against Arsenal. I saw Frank Lampard and I just shouted for the ball and he just kind of laid it for me. The first thing that came into my mind was to hit and I took a great shot and it was at the back of the net.”

Check out the video below: