Minority Spokesperson of Youth and Sports Kobla Mensah Woyome has expressed the sentiment of the minority in Parliament stating that a commission of enquiry should be set up to look into the 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal.

In speaking to Citi News,He insisted the three officials that have been suspended will not do much to give the opportunity for those involved to testify and give an account of what happened

“We want a commission of enquiry that must take place, take into account thorough investigations into this matter and give people the opportunity to come and testify and give evidence.”

As it is, we are still not too happy with what is happening even though one will always commend the president for some actions,”

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide Director General Robert Sarfo Mensah, and NSA Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah Agyemang have suspended amidst preliminary investigations.