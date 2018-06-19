Mohamed Salah in starting line-up for Egypt v Russia: team

news

Mohamed Salah is in Egypt's starting line-up for their World Cup match against Russia on Tuesday, the African team announced on their official Twitter feed.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his side's 1-0 defeat by Uruguay on Friday as he struggled to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month's Champions League final.

At the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.

Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but would undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.

If Egypt lose, it will likely end their competitive involvement in their first World Cup since 1990.

Salah scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Russia

Igor Akinfeev, Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Denis Cheryshev, Iury Gazinsky, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin, Yury Zhirkov, Alexander Samedov, Artem Dzyuba

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov

Egypt

Mohamed Elshenawy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Ahmed Fathi, Tarek Hamed, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Mohamed Elneny, Abdalla Said, Trezeguet

Coach: Hector Cuper