Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper


Football Mohamed Salah's World Cup bid ends with a whimper

Mohamed Salah's World Cup campaign arguably ended when Egypt's talisman tumbled to the turf in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohamed Salah's Egypt will not progress from the group stages in Russia after two defeats play

Mohamed Salah's Egypt will not progress from the group stages in Russia after two defeats

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah's World Cup campaign arguably ended when Egypt's talisman tumbled to the turf in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.

Uruguay administered the last rites on Wednesday but the Pharaohs already knew the writing was on the wall.

Salah returned to action for the first time in three weeks for his side's do-or-die clash with hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday but was a pale imitation of the player who dazzled for Liverpool last season, scoring 44 goals.

He did get on the scoresheet late on from the penalty spot in Saint Petersburg but it was too little, too late, with Russia already 3-0 up and steaming towards the last 16.

The hosts and Uruguay, both in Group A, became the first two sides into the knockout round on Wednesday after the South Americans beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Rostov-on-Don.

Salah carried his country to their first World Cup since 1990, scoring five of his side's eight goals in the the third qualifying round.

But Egyptian excitement that he was appearing on the biggest stage in club football last month turned to fear when he trudged off the field in tears after being hauled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Floored: Mohamed Salah never fully recovered from a shoulder injury in time for the World Cup play

Floored: Mohamed Salah never fully recovered from a shoulder injury in time for the World Cup

(AFP)

"This is very bad for Mo, very bad for us, very bad for Egypt," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, minutes after seeing his side lose 3-1 in the Ukrainian capital.

The Spanish captain quickly became a hate figure for furious Egyptian fans on social media, but there was no quick remedy for the damage Ramos inflicted.

Salah risk

Salah could only watch from the bench as Egypt conceded late to lose 1-0 to Uruguay in their opening game, leaving coach Hector Cuper little choice but to risk his best talent for the must-win game against Russia.

He manfully tried to carry the expectations of a nation on one good shoulder but Stanislav Cherchesov's men were in no mood to play the role of accommodating hosts.

On the eve of the match, Cherchesov said he saw nothing wrong in Ramos's challenge, insisting he only saw the Real skipper "holding the cup of the Champions League" at the end of an action-packed night in Kiev.

One Russia fan even attended the game with Ramos's name and number on the back of a Real shirt. After the game Cherchesov said his mission to stop Salah had been successful.

"If he was not injured, it is very difficult to know what would have happened but we know the quality he has," lamented Cuper, who admitted at the very least Salah's match sharpness had been blunted.

"He wasn't in all the preparation with us and that cost him a little bit of his physical ability. He would have worked almost three weeks with us before the first game, with the same intensity as the rest of the team."

Salah, whose team still have a dead rubber to play against the Saudis, celebrated his 26th birthday on the day of the Uruguay defeat, meaning time is still on his side for him to return to the World Cup stage.

But injury at the most inopportune time has soured the season that made him a worldwide phenomenon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
Football: Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia Football Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia
Football: Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982 Football Peru World Cup fans party like it's 1982
Football: Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win Football Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win
Football: 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli Football 'Don't blame Messi', pleads Argentina boss Sampaoli

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet
8 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
9 Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist surprised by Germany's tactics
Football Sweden captain surprised by Germany lack of 'balance'
World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says landmark 100th cap will mean nothing if they fail to beat Peru
Football Landmark 100th French cap means nothing if we fail - Lloris
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Morocco to take his tally to four goals at the World Cup in Russia
Football Portugal can still improve, says match-winner Ronaldo