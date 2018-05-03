Mohammd Salah meets his lookalike

news

Mohammed Salah’s look alike Ahmed Bahaa is enjoying from the fame of the Liverpool ace as his presence in an Egyptian Café stole the spotlight.

Salah has been in a magnificent form this season having bagged 31 league goals and 42 in all competitions to position himself for the FIFA Player of the Year top three shortlist.

His fame and popularity is on the ascendency the world due to his incredible form and Ahmed Bahaa who has a striking resemblance to Salah has also got his share of the fame.

And Bahaa who was at a Café in Cairo to watch his lookalike, Mohammed Salah play against Roma in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions got other football fans to think that he was the twin brother of the winger and ended up stealing the show.

Ahmed Bahaa a graduate from the University of Cairo says Salah was stunned when he met him in 2016 in Cairo.

The duo had identical hair and beards, and to make matters more confusing, identical shirts.

"[Mohamed Salah] was taken aback [when he saw me], he said to me he feels like he's standing in front of a mirror, but that it is he who looks like me, because I am older," said Bahaa.