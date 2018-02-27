Mohammed Polo better than Messi, says JE Sarpong

news

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has praised the exploits of Lionel Messi, but believes ex-Ghana international Mohammed Polo was a far better player during his playing days.

According to him, had Polo – widely referred to as the ‘Dribbling Magician’ – played in Europe, the world would have had his name in the history books.

Polo is regarded as one of the most technically gifted players to ever emerge from Africa. The Ghana legend was part of the Black Stars squad that romped to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1978.

The 61-year-old’s deft touch, coupled with his swift dribbling abilities, made him a toast of many football fans during the 1970s, despite never playing in Europe.

Messi, though, has established himself as an icon in the last decade, having won five FIFA Ballons d’Or and numerous other awards.

However, coach Sarpong believes the Argentine star is nowhere close to Polo, insisting the ex-Black Stars winger is the better player.

“I can confidently tell you that Mohammed Ahmed Polo is better than Lionel Messi,” he told Accra FM.

“Even though there was no technology in Polo’s era to determine an offside as compared to today, with the way he [Mohammed Polo] was playing, no player could have been compared to him if he should have played in Europe.”

According to the former Ebusua Dwarfs boss, Polo “played mostly in Africa in his days and so the world couldn’t see him properly.

“No doubt that Messi is a good player but comparatively, Polo is better than Messi.”

The legendary winger played for Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics, before moving to Asia in the twilight of his career.