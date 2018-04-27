Mohammed Salah wins Champions League Player of the Week

news

Mohammed Salah has been named the UEFA Champions League Player of the week after a splendid performance against AS Roma.

He saw off competition from Real Madrid’s Marcelo to take the UEFA award

Salah scored a brace and gave two assists when Liverpool defeated AS Roma 5-2 on Tuesday in their first leg semi-finals game.

READ MORE: Amount involved in Zylofon Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal

Mohammed Salah has begged 43 goals in a competition.

This is the fourth time Mohammed Salah has been named the player of the week in the ongoing UEFA Chmapions League campaign.