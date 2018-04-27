Mohammed Salah wins Champions League Player of the Week

The Liverpool marksman impressive Champions League display on Tuesday has won him the UEFA Player of the Week Award.
He saw off competition from Real Madrid’s Marcelo to take the UEFA award
Salah scored a brace and gave two assists when Liverpool defeated AS Roma 5-2 on Tuesday in their first leg semi-finals game.
Mohammed Salah has begged 43 goals in a competition.
This is the fourth time Mohammed Salah has been named the player of the week in the ongoing UEFA Chmapions League campaign.