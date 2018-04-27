Home > Sports > Football >

Mohammed Salah wins Champions League Player of the Week


The Liverpool marksman impressive Champions League display on Tuesday has won him the UEFA Player of the Week Award.

Mohammed Salah has been named the UEFA Champions League Player of the week after a splendid performance against AS Roma.

He saw off competition from Real Madrid’s Marcelo to take the UEFA award

Salah scored a brace and gave two assists when Liverpool defeated AS Roma 5-2 on Tuesday in their first leg semi-finals game.

Mohammed Salah has begged 43 goals in a competition.

This is the fourth time Mohammed Salah has been named the player of the week in the ongoing UEFA Chmapions League campaign.

