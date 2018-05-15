Home > Sports > Football >

Money no obstacle to Mancini's Italy ambitions


Football Money no obstacle to Mancini's Italy ambitions

Roberto Mancini said Tuesday he had no problem severing his multi-million euro contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg to jump at the chance to coach the struggling Italian national team.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's national football team newly appointed head coach, Roberto Mancini gives a press conference the national team's training centre near Florence play

Italy's national football team newly appointed head coach, Roberto Mancini gives a press conference the national team's training centre near Florence

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Roberto Mancini said Tuesday he had no problem severing his multi-million euro contract with Zenit Saint Petersburg to jump at the chance to coach the struggling Italian national team.

The former Italy international had two years left on his lucrative three-year deal with the Russian club, bankrolled by energy giant Gazprom, worth an estimated 13 million euros ($15.4m).

But he heard the national call after Italy's failure to make the World Cup finals for the first time in six decades.

"It's a beautiful thing to represent the national side in a time of difficulty," Mancini said at the team's training camp at Coverciano outside Florence.

"Money isn't everything and I want to do things that I like," continued the 53-year-old who will nevertheless earn an estimated two million euros ($2.3 million) per year plus bonuses based on success with Italy.

His two-year Italy contract will take him up to Euro 2020. If successful, it will be automatically extended until June 2022, ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I think being an Italian manager is always difficult and now even moreso because we didn't go to the World Cup in Russia.

"But I'm excited, it's not trivial to become coach of the national team. I was made to feel they wanted me 100 percent."

Mancini, who hails from Jesi on Italy's Adriatic coast, said it was also emotional returning to Coverciano where he played football as a teenager.

"I set foot for the first time in Coverciano in 1978 with the under 14s. Thanks to my parents, I think they can be proud and to all the coaches I have had."

"The national team is the maximum aspiration for all the coaches."

Both his sons 25-year-old Andrea, and Filippo, 27, were also footballers and played for the Inter Milan and Manchester City youth sides.

'Bring Italy back'

Lazio Roma's Roberto Mancini battles for the ball on May 6, 1998 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris during that year's UEFA Soccer Cup final play

Lazio Roma's Roberto Mancini battles for the ball on May 6, 1998 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris during that year's UEFA Soccer Cup final

(AFP/File)

Mancini, a former Lazio and Sampdoria forward, never became a regular with Italy over a 10-year international career that gleaned just four goals in 36 caps.

He reached the semi-finals of Euro 1988, and was in the squad that finished third in the 1990 World Cup on home soil.

He recalled: "As a player I think I was the only one to have worked with national coaches (Enzo) Bearzot, (Azeglio) Vicini and (Arrigo) Sacchi.

"The relationship with the national team was not very lucky but I have been here in Coverciano for many years and we came close to winning a World Cup and a European Championship.

"I want to bring Italy back where it deserves, on the roof of Europe and the world, we have not won a European championships for many years, this will be the first objective.

"I hope to be a coach who brings Italy back to the victory of an important trophy."

Italy -- world champions in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 -- have won the European title just once in 1968.

Mancini coached Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, and Galatasaray to titles.

Italy next plays Saudi Arabia in a friendly on May 28, ahead of games against France and the Netherlands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

FIFA Player of the Year: Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah FIFA Player of the Year Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah
English Premier League: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Russia 2018: Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup
Football: Marseille spurred on by memories of European glory Football Marseille spurred on by memories of European glory
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club
Football: Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss Football Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
5 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated...bullet
6 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
8 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
9 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Diego Simeone is hoping to lead Atletico Madrid to a third Europa League title in nine seasons
Football Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final
Six more years: Davinson Sanchez has extended his Tottenham Hotspur contract till 2024
Football Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024
Back to School Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year
Under Mark Hughes, Southampton escaped Premier League relegation
Football Southampton negotiating to keep 'perfect fit' Hughes