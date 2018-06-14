Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup


Football Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup

Morocco coach Herve Renard has welcomed the support of Louis van Gaal as fans in the Netherlands rally behind his squad -- containing five Dutch-born players -- at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech is greeted by fans in Voronezh, Russia play

Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech is greeted by fans in Voronezh, Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morocco coach Herve Renard has welcomed the support of Louis van Gaal as fans in the Netherlands rally behind his squad -- containing five Dutch-born players -- at the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions begin their first World Cup campaign for 20 years against Iran in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

But Renard has had to make the most of the Moroccan diaspora in Europe to get Morocco back on the biggest stage, with 17 of the 23-man squad born outside the country.

The Netherlands' failure to qualify means Morocco have become the adopted side of many in Holland, with former Manchester United and Barcelona boss Van Gaal personally sending his support to Renard and his squad on Thursday.

"This morning I received the message. Of course I was very happy, very proud for Morocco and for myself, because he's a big coach," said Renard.

"We know why your country is supporting a lot Morocco. We have some players who could play for your national team and we are proud to have them in our team."

The most promising of Morocco's five-strong Dutch-born contingent is Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who was once called up by the Netherlands before deciding to represent Morocco.

Ziyech won the Eredivisie player of the year last season and Renard hopes the World Cup gives him the stage to win a big-money move to a top European league.

"I wish him all the best to find the best club possible because he has all the talent to do that," said Renard.

"He is a very important player for us and for a coach like me it is fantastic to have a player with this skill.

"There are not a lot of players with this talent. He can see a lot of things before other players (can). In one word, he is a fantastic player."

Renard has carved out a reputation as a specialist in African football, winning the African Nations Cup with Zambia and the Ivory Coast before leading Morocco back to the biggest stage.

His experiences in club football have been less successful in short spells in France with Sochaux and Lille and Cambridge United in England.

However, he said he and his team will not settle for just making it to the World Cup.

"I'm a beginner but I have to live this experience with a lot of intensity. We are not here to take pictures of monuments in St. Petersburg, we are here to compete," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking
Football: Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow Football Flag-waving fans party as Russia wins World Cup opener in Moscow
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Russia 2018: 21st FIFA World Cup starts today Russia 2018 21st FIFA World Cup starts today
Opening Match: Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style Opening Match Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
Football: Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
10 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the World Cup opening ceremony that a love of football "unites the entire world"
Football Putin officially opens World Cup in Russia
Fernando Santos and his Portugal side come into this World Cup as the reigning champions of Europe
Football Spain will go far despite upheaval, says Portugal coach Santos
Russian police arrrest British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell after he unfolded a poster reading "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" in central Moscow
Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez trains in Russia
Football Uruguay coach lavishes praise on 'more mature' Suarez