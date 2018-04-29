Home > Sports > Football >

Mourinho hopeful of new deal for Fellaini


Football Mourinho hopeful of new deal for Fellaini

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is upbeat on the chances of keeping Marouane Fellaini at the club next season after the Belgian's injury time header secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

  • Published:
Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the season. play

Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the season.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is upbeat on the chances of keeping Marouane Fellaini at the club next season after the Belgian's injury time header secured a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

Fellaini, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season, but Mourinho is confident that a new deal will be agreed.

"The position is that we are almost there, but in football almost is not enough," said Mourinho.

"I want to see the white paper with the United crest and (executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward's signature and Marouane's signature."

Fellaini has been much-criticised since arriving at Old Trafford from Everton in 2013.

However, he has been a favourite of Mourinho's for his physical presence in the opposition box and the Portuguese coach hailed his impact off the bench after Romelu Lukaku limped off injured early in the second-half.

"We needed somebody who could give us something different to replace Lukaku's height and power and aerial game. In the end we got the goal I think we deserved," added Mourinho.

Discarded by Mourinho in a swap deal that brought Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan cancelled out Paul Pogba's early opener against his old club.

A much-changed Arsenal side were on course for their first point away from home in the league this year until Fellaini rose highest to flick home Ashley Young's cross.

"For 70 minutes we were not bad, but we were a bit slow, slow-thinking, not really intense," bemoaned Mourinho.

"But then after their goal, I reacted, the players reacted, the fans reacted, the intensity of the game improved.

"(The substitutions) gave width, gave us crosses, gave us set-pieces, but the crosses and set pieces needed a target."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho Essien wasn’t just any player; he was my son – Jose Mourinho
Football: 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry Football 'The war isn't over' -- Ribery issues Bayern battle cry
Spanish La Liga: Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain Spanish La Liga Sulley Muntari looks on as Barcelona are crowned champions of Spain
Football: Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback Football Roma coach believes in Champions league comeback
Football: Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Football: Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi Football Barcelona have been far superior in La Liga, says Messi

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
3 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
4 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
5 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer injuriesbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak's second-half strike...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 10bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Golden farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates the La Liga title
Football 'Indescribable emotions' for Barca skipper Iniesta
Don't look now: Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Callejon reacts as he leaves the field after the 3-0 defeat
Football Simeone treble buries Napoli as Juventus close on seventh straight title
Lionel Messi scored two late goals to end Deportivo's resistance and wrap up the La Liga title
Football Messi hat-trick seals Barca's 25th title in style
Ismael Traore's late strike snatched Angers a point against Champions League hopefuls Marseille
Football Draw dents Marseille Euro bid, Cavani sets PSG record with rescue act