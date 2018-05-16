Home > Sports > Football >

Moyes leaves West Ham as club seek 'high-calibre' successor


Football Moyes leaves West Ham as club seek 'high-calibre' successor

David Moyes has left West Ham following the end of his short-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
David Moyes has parted ways with Premier League club West Ham play

David Moyes has parted ways with Premier League club West Ham

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

David Moyes has left West Ham following the end of his short-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old former Everton and Manchester United boss arrived at the London Stadium in November, with the sole objective of ensuring the Hammers' top-flight status, which he achieved.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League," said joint chairman David Sullivan.

"When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future," he added.

"Having taken stock of the situation and reflected now the campaign is complete, we feel that it is right to move in a different direction."

Sullivan said the club, who finished 13th in the Premier League, aim to appoint a "high-calibre" successor within the next 10 days.

The announcement on Moyes came barely 12 hours after David Gold, West Ham's co-owner, said he hoped Moyes would remain in charge for next season.

Reports this week said West Ham had held "productive" talks with Paulo Fonseca, the manager of Shakhtar Donetsk, while Sullivan remains a long-term admirer of Newcastle's Rafael Benitez.

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, currently with Hebei China Fortune, and outgoing Paris St-Germain coach Unai Emery have also been linked with the role.

Moyes succeeded Slaven Bilic in November, when West Ham were in the relegation zone, and guided the team to safety.

Speaking after West Ham's recent draw against Manchester United, he said staying in the Premier League was a "big achievement".

"We had to get the players in order a little bit after we came in, and we have done that," he said. "This is a big club and there are big expectations from the supporters so they will need to improve."

Moyes managed Everton for 11 years from 2002 before leaving the club to replace Alex Ferguson at United but was dismissed after just 10 months in charge. He also had a disappointing stint in Spain with Real Sociedad.

West Ham's statement came just hours after Everton announced the sacking of Sam Allardyce.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Ernest Sowah joins Accra Hearts of Oak Ghana Premier League Ernest Sowah joins Accra Hearts of Oak
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash Ghanaian Players Abroad Razak Braimah to face Messi as Barca arrive in South Africa Sundowns clash
Like Father Like Son: Marcelo’s son completes header challenge with Real Madrid stars Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header challenge with Real Madrid stars
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan showers praises on Emmanuel Boateng
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece of advice to 'Barca slayer' Emmanuel Boateng

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
5 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand...bullet
9 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
10 Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Antoine Griezmann has never won a major trophy with Atletico Madrid
Football Marseille out to deny Griezmann, Atletico in Europa League final
Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football
GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in Ghana football
Everton have sacked manager Sam Allardyce
Football Allardyce sacked as Everton manager
Neymar sported a Brazilian look when he went to the French football awards where he was named best player in France.
Football With World Cup looming, Neymar admits: 'nobody is as scared as me'