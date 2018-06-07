Pulse.com.gh logo
MP calls for independent checks on football head injuries


A British lawmaker on Thursday called for independent medical checks on footballers who have sustained head injuries, after Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius played on in the Champions League final with a concussion.

A British lawmaker wants independent checks on players, like Liverpool's Loris Karius in the Champions League final, who might be concussed play

A British lawmaker wants independent checks on players, like Liverpool's Loris Karius in the Champions League final, who might be concussed

(AFP/File)
"The concussion suffered by the Liverpool goalkeeper in the recent Champions League match shows absolutely that football has not yet got this right," said MP Chris Bryant ahead of a debate in the House of Commons on the subject of brain injuries, due Monday.

"It shouldn't be the club doctor that is making a decision about whether somebody continues to play -- it should be an independent medical assessment."

According to two examining experts Karius suffered a concussion which could in part explain the two blunders he made, handing Real Madrid the Champions League title in the 3-1 match of 26 May.

Karius complained to referees in the 49th minute that he had been elbowed in the head by Madrid striker Sergio Ramos, and that the foul went unpunished.

Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, announced that the debate had been granted.

"Acquired brain injury can affect any person through any reason, whether it's violent attack, whether it's a sporting accident, an industrial accident and so on," she said.

"I for my part will make sure that the government is listening carefully."

