Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolished


Wakaso moved into his East Legon apartment three years ago, however, there have been issues regarding the real owner of the land on which the house was built.

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso could lose his plush apartment in East Legon after the house was marked for demolition.

The 27-year-old’s house, which is located at Mempeasem in East Legon, has been penciled for demolition as a result of a legal dispute.

Wakaso moved into the said apartment three years ago, however, there have been issues regarding the real owner of the land on which the house was built.

A man, identified as Samuel Larbi Darko, is believed to be the true owner of the land and is threatening mass demolishing around the area if residents and occupants do not meet him in the nearest possible time for proper documentations.

Reports suggest that Wakaso’s house is among those to be demolished should Mr. Darko go ahead with his plans.

However, the outcome of the legal tussle is not yet known as the case is still being challenged in court.

This adds to the tough week that the Deportivo Alaves midfielder has endured, following his withdrawal from the Black Stars squad.

Wakaso’s international career is currently in limbo after he decided to not to partake in friendlies against Japan and Iceland due to a dispute over bonuses.

The former Espanyol midfielder is reported to have rejected the $2000 offer made to the Black Stars players for each friendly, leading to his withdrawal from the squad.

