Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on social media

Mubarak Wakaso is not afraid to give vibes on his social media page.

The Ghanaian who plays for Spanish La Liga club Deportivo Alaves let his fan on his timeline know when he had a shirt exchange with World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wakaso in his latest post on Twitter showed off a camouflage Benz with the caption:

“La Vida es asi (Life is so) positive attitude always”

Another user on Twitter, @NanaKwedwo posted similar photos including Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari who recently transferred to Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna with the caption:

“My Killers”

Sulley Muntari who co-owns a vehicle customization company 4FK Motorsport has in previous times customized a car for his international teammate Mubarak Wakaso.