Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on social media

Check out Mubarak Wakaso's car. It's a beauty and a piece of art
The Ghanaian who plays for Spanish La Liga club Deportivo Alaves let his fan on his timeline know when he had a shirt exchange with World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo.
Wakaso in his latest post on Twitter showed off a camouflage Benz with the caption:
“La Vida es asi (Life is so) positive attitude always”
Another user on Twitter, @NanaKwedwo posted similar photos including Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari who recently transferred to Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna with the caption:
“My Killers”
Sulley Muntari who co-owns a vehicle customization company 4FK Motorsport has in previous times customized a car for his international teammate Mubarak Wakaso.