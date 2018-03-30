news

Ghanaian international Sulley Muntari is at the center of a sexism row following his controversial response to a female journalist.

The Deportivo La Coruna midfielder was speaking at press conference last week on the fortunes of the Spanish club ahead of their game against Las Palmas.

However, the press conference ended in controversy after the midfielder gave a rather prickly response after being angered by a question from a female reporter.

The female journalist had asked Muntari to assess the technical capabilities of Deportivo coach Clarence Seedorf who has won only three points out of a possible 21 since taking charge of the team.

The 33-year-old retorted that the only reason why he would not be rude to the journalist was because she is a female, insisting he is “polite” when dealing with women and children.

"I'm not going to answer you in a bad way because you're a woman and I have to respond politely," Muntari said.

The former AC Milan star’s controversial comments led to the intervention of Deportivo’s translator.



When another reporter prompted Muntari about his controversial response, the midfielder said his principles are relaxed when it comes to women and children, further suggesting that he would have been rude had such a question come from a male journalist.

"I know how to talk when I'm with men and how to talk when I'm with women. I speak to her as if she were my wife, being respectful. There are people who make me softer, like children, women or the elderly. If you have my same size, I am the way I am," he added.

Muntari joined Deportivo La Coruna in February on a free transfer, having been released by relegated Italian side Pescara.

He has also previously lined up for European clubs like Chelsea and Inter Milan – the latter with whom he famously won the Champions League.