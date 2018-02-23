Home > Sports > Football >

Muntari signs on for Deportivo rescue mission


Sulley Muntari Veteran Ghana midfielder signs on for Deportivo rescue mission

The 33-year-old former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, a free agent, had been training with Deportivo and did enough to convince coach Clarence Seedorf to offer him a temporary contract.

Veteran Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari was Thursday handed the chance to ride to the rescue of relegation-haunted Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna when he penned a deal until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, a free agent, had been training with Deportivo and did enough to convince coach Clarence Seedorf to offer him a temporary contract.

"Muntari, who has been training with the team since February 9, signed with Deportivo until the end of the season," said a club statement.

Released by Pescara in Italy last year, Muntari made his name with Inter Milan (2008-2011) and then AC Milan (2012-2015) where he also played for Seedorf when the Dutchman was in charge of the Serie A giants.

Deportivo La Coruna are second from bottom of La Liga, three points from safety and have won just once in their last 14 league games.

