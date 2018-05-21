Home > Sports > Football >

Nainggolan ends International football career after World Cup drop


AS Roma midfielder has made the decision to walk away from the international football space after he was left out of the 28 man Belgium squad.

Naingollan has had an interesting season with his club Roma as he helped the side to get to the semifinal stage of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez left out Nainggolan after playing two games in the qualifying series.

Martinez explained his decision to leave Naingollan one as a tactical. However Naingollan took to twitter to announce his retirement from international football after the 28 man list was released.

"Very reluctantly my international career comes to an end,”  “I’ve always done everything I could to represent my country. Being yourself can be bothering ...From this day on I will be the first fan..."

Belgium are in Group G with England Tunisia and Panama
 

