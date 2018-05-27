Home > Sports > Football >

Napoli skipper Hamsik 'tempted' by China move


Football Napoli skipper Hamsik 'tempted' by China move

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has confirmed he is tempted by a move to China amid reports he has received offers from three Chinese clubs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Napoli's midfielder from Slovakia Marek Hamsik who said Sunday he was tempted by a move to China play

Napoli's midfielder from Slovakia Marek Hamsik who said Sunday he was tempted by a move to China

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has confirmed he is tempted by a move to China amid reports he has received offers from three Chinese clubs.

The 30-year-old midfielder overtook Diego Maradona as the club's record goalscorer this season as the side from Naples finished second in Serie A behind Juventus.

"I confess I'm tempted but we'll see with time. I've only been to China once, when we played in the SuperCup but in life we have to try everything," Hamsik told Sport24 in his native Slovakia in quotes carried by the Italian media.

Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed Napoli coach in place of Maurizio Sarri next season and Hamsik said he had already been contacted by the new manager.

"I'm a Napoli player, for now, Ancelotti called me," said the heavily-tattooed player who boasted of his tattoo 'Napoli'.

"When I finish my experience here, I don't know when, I'm sure I'll add something else."

Hamsik, who has 103 caps for Slovakia, joined Napoli in 2007 from Italian club Brescia and has made 500 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring a record 116 goals.

If he stayed another season he could also break the record for the most appearances for the southern Italian club.

"I've spent eleven years in Naples, I would not object to spending more," he said.

"Eleven years is a piece of your life. Naples has become my second home. I still have not decided. Everything is still open.

"I've a three-year contract, everything will be decided in the coming weeks whether I stay or go."

His father Richard Hamsik said last week the player has received offers from three Chinese Super League clubs for up to 10 million euros ($11.8 million) per season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Championship: Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest English Championship Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest
UEFA Champiions League: Loris Karius gets message of support from Fatau Dauda UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from Fatau Dauda
UEFA Champions League: Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike UEFA Champions League Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike
Russia 2018: Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup? Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?
Arturo Vidal: Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jail
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
5 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch...bullet
6 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
7 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Real Madrid won the Champions League final in Kiev has left a sour taste at the club.
Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic celebrates promotion with his staff
Football Fulham must invest to survive admits Jokanovic
Liverpool were stunned by Mohamed Salah's injury, according to Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum
Football Salah injury was crushing blow admits Wijnaldum
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos tweeted wishing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a rapid recovery after the Egyptian was injured when the two tangled in the Champions League.
Football After Champions League clash, Ramos wishes Salah a 'rapid recovery'