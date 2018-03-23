news

The national Women’s football league will kick off on Saturday 7 April, 2018. The league will be the 6 edition since its inception in the 2012/2013 season.

Sixteen teams will be split into two with each comprising of eight teams. Winners of both zones will then meet in the grande finale to determine the national champion

The Northern Zone have defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies with Ashtown Ladies FC, Prisons Ladies FC, Pearl Pia Ladies FC, Fabulous Ladies FC, Supreme Ladies FC, Northern Ladies FC, and Kumasi Sports Academy

The southern zone has Hasaacas Ladies, Halifax Ladies FC, Immigration Ladies, Sea Lions Ladies, Ladies Strikers, Samaria Ladies, Police Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals.

Ampem Darkoa beat Lady strikers in the Grande finale to emerge 2017 national champions.

The date for the finale is yet to be confirmed. However, the first round of the women’s league will last from 7 April to 20 May,2018.