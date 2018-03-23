Home > Sports > Football >

National Women’s League commences in April


Ghana Football National Women’s League commences in April

  • Published:
Credit: Images Image/Senyuiedzorm play

Credit: Images Image/Senyuiedzorm

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The national Women’s football league will kick off on Saturday 7 April, 2018. The league will be the 6 edition since its inception in the 2012/2013 season. 

Sixteen teams will be split into two with each comprising of eight teams. Winners of both zones will then meet in the grande finale to determine the national champion

READ ALSO:Black Queens wins WAFU Women's Zone B Cup!

The Northern Zone have defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies with Ashtown Ladies FC, Prisons Ladies FC, Pearl Pia Ladies FC, Fabulous Ladies FC, Supreme Ladies FC, Northern Ladies FC, and Kumasi Sports Academy

The southern zone has Hasaacas Ladies, Halifax Ladies FC, Immigration Ladies, Sea Lions Ladies, Ladies Strikers, Samaria Ladies, Police Ladies and Soccer Intellectuals.

Ampem Darkoa beat Lady strikers in the Grande finale to emerge 2017 national champions.

READ ALSO:We are here to win the trophy- Black Queens coach

The date for the finale is yet to be confirmed. However, the first round of the women’s league will last from 7 April to 20 May,2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Chanpions League: Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with Barcelona vrs Chelsea match report UEFA Chanpions League Akrobeto makes it to Real Madrid Tv with Barcelona vrs Chelsea match report
Football: Struggling Sanchez 'psychologically and emotionally exhausted' Football Struggling Sanchez 'psychologically and emotionally exhausted'
Football: McLeish wants to impose Ferguson's style on Scotland Football McLeish wants to impose Ferguson's style on Scotland
Football: Reading appoint Clement to replace Stam Football Reading appoint Clement to replace Stam
Football: ESports the new frontier for Premier League clubs: Gullit Football ESports the new frontier for Premier League clubs: Gullit
Football: McLeish wants to impose Ferguson's style on Scotland Football McLeish wants to impose Ferguson's style on Scotland

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
2 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful...bullet
3 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win...bullet
4 Video Thomas Partey joins Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy’s 'Dirty...bullet
5 Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the...bullet
7 Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m...bullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi...bullet
10 Bundesliga German clubs vote to keep VAR, 50+1 rulebullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
5 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
8 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Racism is one of a list of concerns for England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Football England must fight racism before accusing Russia - Southgate
Son Heung-Min has scored seven times in his last five games for Tottenham.
Heung-min Son Winger's hot-streak boosts case to be Asia's all-time best
Never too old: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon attends a press conference in Manchester ahead of Friday's friendly against Argentina
Gianluigi Buffon 40-year-old goalkeeper happy to be part of new Italy generation
Champions: This file picture taken on May 23, 2006, features former World Cup winners Oscar Ruggeri (left; 1986) and Rene Houseman (centre; 1978) with former Argentine national team player Juan Roman Riquelme
René Houseman Cancer claims Argentine World Cup winner