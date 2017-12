news

Liverpool have smashed the word record fee for a defender after they signed Van Dijk from Southampton.

The Netherlands international had been expected to join the Reds last summer after he handed in a transfer request.

But a move fell through when Liverpool apologised for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.

The fee would be the most ever paid for a defender - Manchester City set a record when they paid £52m for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in July.