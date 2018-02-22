Home > Sports > Football >

New York City FC announce the signing of Ebenezer ofori


Ghanaian Players Abroad New York City FC announce the signing of Ebenezer Ofori

New York City Fc announced the loan deal with Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori

  Published:
play
Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has signed a deal for MLS club New York City FC as announced by MLS outfit.

The 22 year old signed a one year loan deal from Vfb Stuttgart with an option to buy at the 2018 MLS season.

In an interview with the New York City’s official website he did express his delight at joining the new club and was looking forward to his debut game.

“I’m feeling good and happy because I’ve been looking forward to starting this new chapter with a big club like NYCFC

 “For me, I just want to be part of a successful team this year, to be happy and to play in and win many games as I can with my new team.

“I can’t wait to step out in the Bronx on a game day and to meet the fans for the first time.”

The Head coach of the side Patrick Viera also showed how happy he was for his club

“I’m really excited to bring in Ebenezer – he’s a young player who is looking to improve, he is really dynamic and can cover ground.”

He’s really aggressive but he’s good with the ball too. I’m really pleased that we managed to bring him to the football club.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a guy who likes to win, and he’s a strong character. He’s coming to this club to compete with the midfielders we have and, like I always say, that will bring the best out of all of the players we have at this football club.”

New York City Fc will start their MLS campaign against Kansas City on 5 March,2018.

