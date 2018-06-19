Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

New Zealand women revolt over coach's tactics


Football New Zealand women revolt over coach's tactics

New Zealand Football said Tuesday it had received complaints from members of the women's national team, who are reportedly unhappy about the negative tactics used by their coach.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Zealand women's football team coach Andreas Heraf has come under fire from players for his ultra-defensive tactics play

New Zealand women's football team coach Andreas Heraf has come under fire from players for his ultra-defensive tactics

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Zealand Football said Tuesday it had received complaints from members of the women's national team, who are reportedly unhappy about the negative tactics used by their coach.

After New Zealand, ranked 20th in the world, lost 3-1 to 11th-ranked Japan this month, coach Andreas Heraf said the game plan was to be ultra-defensive because they "could have lost 8-0" with a more positive approach.

The Austrian added that the New Zealand team "will never have (the) quality to compete with" Japan.

The statement riled players and media reports said at least 10 members of the team, known as the Football Ferns, had written formal letters of complaint, which also covered off-field issues including team culture.

New Zealand Football (NZF) said in a statement it had received a letter from the NZ Professional Footballers Association "with a number of complaints from the players of the Football Ferns".

It said it was reviewing them "as a matter of priority" and would issue a further statement on Wednesday.

After the loss to Japan, NZF chief executive Andy Martin described some of Heraf's comments as "strange" but endorsed him as the right man for the job.

"We have someone with real capability and he has to perform. Our job is to support him and give him every opportunity," Martin said.

Heraf is the NZF technical director as well as the Football Ferns coach, despite FIFA advising the two roles were "incompatible."

The former international's playing career included being a member of Austria's 1998 World Cup squad, although he never took the field. At club level, he played for Rapid Vienna when they lost the 1997 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Before moving to New Zealand, most of his coaching career had been with Austrian sides at age-group level.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: All eyes on Salah as World Cup hosts take on Egypt Football All eyes on Salah as World Cup hosts take on Egypt
Football: Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps Football Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps
Football: Ronaldo seeks encore against 'battle-hardened' Morocco Football Ronaldo seeks encore against 'battle-hardened' Morocco
Football: Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win Football Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win
Football: Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama
Number 12: FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars captaincy...bullet
3 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
4 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
8 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
9 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Saudi Arabia lost their World Cup opener 5-0 to Russia
Football Saudi World Cup team's plane suffers engine fire
Rostov-on-Don, where World Cup matches are taking place, is over 1000 km from Rostov Veliky, where a group of Swiss fans mistakenly booked a hotel
Football Swiss fans book hotel in wrong Russian Rostov
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
Media reports said Mexican fans aimed homophobic shouts at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the game at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium
Football Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants