Home > Sports > Football >

Newcomers Baselli, Mandragora want to seize Italy chance


Football Newcomers Baselli, Mandragora want to seize Italy chance

Italy newcomers Daniele Baselli and Rolando Mandragora said Saturday they were determined to seize the opportunity given to them by national coach Roberto Mancini to help rebuild the Azzurri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's national football team new coach Roberto Mancini (L) speaks with Italy's striker Ciro Immobile during a training session on May 24, 2018 at Coverciano's training camp near Florence. play

Italy's national football team new coach Roberto Mancini (L) speaks with Italy's striker Ciro Immobile during a training session on May 24, 2018 at Coverciano's training camp near Florence.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italy newcomers Daniele Baselli and Rolando Mandragora said Saturday they were determined to seize the opportunity given to them by national coach Roberto Mancini to help rebuild the Azzurri.

Mancini, who was appointed six months after Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup finals, will oversee his first game in charge on Monday against Saudi Arabia in Saint Gallen, Switzerland, followed by two more friendlies against France in Nice on June 1 and the Netherlands in Turin on June 4.

"After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the priority is to try to begin a new era for the national team," said 26-year-old midfielder Baselli, one of five players along with Mandragora to receive their first call-up to the national side.

Under new coach Mancini the Italian team are taking part in a training camp in Coverciano, near Florence this week before the three friendly matches.

"It's a childhood dream come true for me and I had been waiting for the Italy call for a long time," continued former Italy U21 international Baselli, who has played 104 times for Torino and scored 14 goals since 2015.

"It will take time, but already this training camp with many young players can act as a catalyst."

Under-21 international Mandragora, also a midfielder, said he was hoping to be the next Andrea Pirlo, Daniele De Rossi or Claudio Marchisio.

"It is always a source of pride to wear the Azzurri jersey, even more so now that it is my first senior call-up," said the 20-year-old who spent last season on loan at Crotone from Juventus.

"Mancini is the right man to rebuild, as he likes spending time with the players and passing on his ideas, even if we don't have much time in training.

"Hopefully, we can get the Italian people celebrating again."

Nice striker Mario Balotelli has returned and is set to play his first match since Italy's humiliating group-stage exit from the 2014 World Cup.

"Mario's presence is nice and he's such good fun, he keeps everyone amused. I think he fully deserved the call-up," said Baselli.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Mancini said he was hoping to finally win a trophy with Italy that he failed to as a player.

"I made my debut in a team with most of the players who had won the 1982 World Cup, so that too was an indescribable feeling for one so young," said Mancini, who ended his career with 36 senior caps and four goals.

"I played in every level of the national side and went close to winning the Euros or World Cup, but never got there, usually due to a penalty shoot-out.

"Now I hope to win a trophy as a coach instead."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time Football Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time
Football: Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final Football Tearful Salah forced off early in Champions League final
Football: Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion Football Cairney the hero as Fulham strike it rich with Premier League promotion
Football: 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final Football 'It's our destiny' -- Fans paint Liverpool red ahead of Champions League final
Football: Real fans in Madrid dreaming of 'la decimotercera' Football Real fans in Madrid dreaming of 'la decimotercera'
UEFA Champions League Final: Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour of Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid clash

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
4 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpoolbullet
5 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
6 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on match day 13bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool announce squad for...bullet
8 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
9 Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of...bullet
10 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Jordaan, who has been fighting sexual assault allegations dating back 25 years, dismissed accusations that the SAFA election was illegal after a court battle to postpone it
Football Jordaan re-elected South Africa football president
Brazil striker Neymar plays for Paris Saint-Germain, admires Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola and is being linked with a move to Real Madrid
Football Neymar 'really wants' to work under Guardiola - report
Michel Platini says his ban from football should now be lifted
Football Platini calls on FIFA to end his ban, says he will face no charges
Red Bull mechanics try in vain to repair Max Verstappen's car in time for qualifying
Football Verstappen to learn from brutal lesson, says Red Bull boss