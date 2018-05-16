Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar 'comfortable' back in training


Football Neymar 'comfortable' back in training

Brazil's star forward Neymar said Wednesday he feels "comfortable" back in training ahead of the World Cup, after more than two months out with a broken foot bone.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr attends a training session in Paris at the Parc des Princes play

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr attends a training session in Paris at the Parc des Princes

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil's star forward Neymar said Wednesday he feels "comfortable" back in training ahead of the World Cup, after more than two months out with a broken foot bone.

Brazilian fans are crossing their fingers that the world's most expensive player will be 100 percent fit for their team's bid to win a record-extending sixth world title in Russia.

And the Paris Saint-Germain goal-scoring machine said his first sessions with the ball are going well.

"I started training with the ball, making passes, hitting it," he said in an interview on Facebook with Desimpedidos, the football chat and comedy channel started by former Brazilian great Kaka.

"I felt good, comfortable," he said. "Clearly there's some fear but I'm losing it bit by bit."

Responding to online questions from fans, Neymar said he'd even trade his frequently changing hairstyles for an all-over shave if Brazil could win in Russia.

"If we win, I'll do whatever you want," he said.

Neymar was injured on February 25 playing for PSG against Marseille in Ligue 1. The 26-year-old underwent surgery on a bone in his right foot in Brazil at the start of March.

Brazil kick off their World Cup against Switzerland in Rostov on June 17. Their group also includes Costa Rica and Serbia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup Diaries: Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures 2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures
Football: Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Ghana Premier League: Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko
Football: Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Football: 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great
Football: Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season
Football Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon
Worawi Makudi, pictured in 2012, was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation
Football FIFA reduces ban on former Thai football chief
CAF Confederations Cup Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa
Sporting Lisbon's Dutch international Bas Dost needed stitches to his neck after the attack
Football Sporting Lisbon in shock after horrific gang attack