Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar could return to training next week - doctor


Football Neymar could return to training next week - doctor

Neymar's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Friday that the injured Brazilian star could return to training as early as next week if he responds well to scheduled tests on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar celebrated with his PSG teammates after their French Cup final victory on Tuesday play

Neymar celebrated with his PSG teammates after their French Cup final victory on Tuesday

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Friday that the injured Brazilian star could return to training as early as next week if he responds well to scheduled tests on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since breaking a bone in his right foot on February 25 and had surgery the following month, leaving Brazil fans sweating on their key player's fitness ahead of the World Cup which starts on June 14.

"The idea is that he can return to working on the field from next week provided that he responds favourably to tomorrow's test," Lasmar told some media, including AFP, in Paris.

"He's recovered well and his physical state has evolved as we expected it to from the beginning."

The Brazilian team doctor, in France for Neymar's tests, also ended up diagnosing the knee injury of PSG and Brazil right-back Dani Alves which ruled the 35-year-old out of the World Cup.

French champions PSG host Rennes on Saturday, before their final game of the season against Caen on May 19.

Neymar is not expected to play for his club again this term, although he will be at the Parc des Princes this weekend as PSG lift the Ligue 1 trophy.

Brazil kick off their bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup on June 17 against Switzerland, with Tite's men also pitted against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Arsenal Foundation: Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser Arsenal Foundation Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser
Football: 'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach Football 'Interest in Rooney - but MLS deal not done', says DC United coach
Football: Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama
Ghana Premier League: I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Football: Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad Football Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

All over: Brazilian defender Daniel Alves gestures as he lies on the ground during the French Cup final with a knee injury which has ruled him out of the World Cup
Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr will have the club shirt on again on saturday but won'y kick a ball
Football Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group B match against RSC Anderlecht in Munich September 11, 2017
Football Bayern boss 'optimistic' Neuer will go to World Cup