Neymar hits the gym with a broken foot

Brazilian star Neymar looks to be on road to recovery as looks to get himself physically in shape ahead of the World Cup.

Neymar after being involved in a social media a tribute to late scientist Stephen Hawking proceeded to hit the gym and get active.

Neymar suffered a broken metatarsal in his right foot during a 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille on 25 February, 2018.

The 26 year old had a successful surgery last two weeks and will look to get ready just for the World Cup.

Brazil are paired with Switzerland,Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E for the World Cup.

The Selecao will start their world cup campaign on 17 June 2018 against Russia.