Neymar hits the gym with a broken foot

Neymar starts training in the gym get fit despite nursing a broken foot injury
Brazilian star Neymar looks to be on road to recovery as looks to get himself physically in shape ahead of the World Cup.
Neymar after being involved in a social media a tribute to late scientist Stephen Hawking proceeded to hit the gym and get active.
Neymar suffered a broken metatarsal in his right foot during a 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille on 25 February, 2018.
The 26 year old had a successful surgery last two weeks and will look to get ready just for the World Cup.
Brazil are paired with Switzerland,Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E for the World Cup.
The Selecao will start their world cup campaign on 17 June 2018 against Russia.