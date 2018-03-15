Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar hits the gym with a broken foot


No pain No gain Neymar hits the gym with a broken foot

Neymar starts training in the gym get fit despite nursing a broken foot injury

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazilian star Neymar looks to be on road to recovery as looks to get himself physically in shape ahead of the World Cup.

Neymar after being involved in a social media a tribute to late scientist Stephen Hawking proceeded to hit the gym and get active.

READ ALSO: Check out pictures and videos that went viral after Chelsea suffered in the hands of Barcelona

Neymar suffered a broken metatarsal in his right foot during a 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille on 25 February, 2018.

The 26 year old had a successful surgery last two weeks and will look to get ready just for the World Cup.

Brazil are paired with Switzerland,Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E for the World Cup.

READ ALSO: Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as social media blasts insensitive post

The Selecao will start their world cup campaign on 17 June 2018 against Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso accused of tax evasion Football Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso accused of tax evasion
Football: Torres strikes twice as Atletico thrash Lokomotiv Football Torres strikes twice as Atletico thrash Lokomotiv
Football: Ten in custody after Lille fans pitch invasion Football Ten in custody after Lille fans pitch invasion
Football: Chelsea to contact UEFA over fan clashes in Barcelona Football Chelsea to contact UEFA over fan clashes in Barcelona
Ghana Premier League: 2017/2018 GPL season to begin this weekend Ghana Premier League 2017/2018 GPL season to begin this weekend
Football: Juve coach Allegri makes up with shirty Benatia Football Juve coach Allegri makes up with shirty Benatia

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years today
Sports: Team Of The Week 12.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 12.3.18
Video: Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0



Top Articles

1 UEFA Champions League 24-year-old Chelsea fan dies in Kumasi after...bullet
2 Check My Ride! Mubarak Wakaso shows off camouflage Benz on social mediabullet
3 Video Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’bullet
4 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire...bullet
5 UEFA Champions League Check out pictures and videos that went...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League These 8 clubs have qualified for quartersbullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts release list of registered...bullet
8 Oops! Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous record...bullet
10 Crazy Job I will kill my son if he tries boxing -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s ‘Dirty...bullet
2 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
6 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 Football Lukaku’s ‘voodoo message’ led to Everton exitbullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban
Breaking FIFA Rules Ghanaian player Dominic Oduro could cause Manchester City a transfer ban
Black Stars Ghana ranked 54th in latest FIFA ranking
Jack Wilshere last appeared for England in the shock 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016
Football England must learn to live without Kane - Southgate
Bayern Munich's midfielder Thiago Alcantara controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match against Anderlecht November 22, 2017
Football Bayern star Thiago gets all clear after injury scare