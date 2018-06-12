Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar is star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training


Football Neymar is star attraction as fans swarm to Brazil training

Brazil attracted an army of excited youngsters -- including one who managed to break onto the pitch for a selfie -- as they held their first training session on Russian soil ahead of the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar was the main attraction for local fans at Brazil's open training session in Sochi on Tuesday play

Neymar was the main attraction for local fans at Brazil's open training session in Sochi on Tuesday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil attracted an army of excited youngsters -- including one who managed to break onto the pitch for a selfie -- as they held their first training session on Russian soil ahead of the World Cup.

Around 5,000 locals turned out to watch the relaxed session at the Yug-Sport Stadium, next to the Brazilian squad's hotel in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Tuesday is a national holiday in Russia and many fans opted for vantage points along the road leading to the stadium, while others filled the stand.

One young boy broke through security barriers and managed to get close to a group of Brazil players including Neymar, taking a photograph before being led away.

However, most fans contented themselves with chanting the name of the world's most expensive player, who arrived with his teammates in Russia in the early hours of Monday fresh from scoring in a 3-0 friendly win over Austria in Vienna.

Philippe Coutinho gets special treatment from his Brazil teammates on his birthday play

Philippe Coutinho gets special treatment from his Brazil teammates on his birthday

(AFP)

Members of the Selecao also had a treat in store for Philippe Coutinho, marking the Barcelona midfielder's 26th birthday by pinning him to the ground, breaking an egg over his head and covering him in flour.

Those who started the final pre-World Cup warm-up against Austria spent most of Tuesday's session apart from the rest of Tite's squad, while Manchester United-bound midfielder Fred was not involved as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.

Brazil play their opening game at the tournament on Sunday, when they take on Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don. They will also come up against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Check how the African teams have arrived for in Russia 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived for in Russia
Transfer News: Joseph Paintsil moves to KRC Genk Transfer News Joseph Paintsil moves to KRC Genk
Football: Germany set to jet to World Cup, Belgium downplay Hazard scare Football Germany set to jet to World Cup, Belgium downplay Hazard scare
Football: Honeymoon on hold as Risdon targets World Cup bliss Football Honeymoon on hold as Risdon targets World Cup bliss
Football: 'Fiasco': How Saudi players had a rough time in Spain Football 'Fiasco': How Saudi players had a rough time in Spain
Football: Belgium brush off injury to 'tough guy' Hazard Football Belgium brush off injury to 'tough guy' Hazard

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
4 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
5 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
6 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World...bullet
7 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA...bullet
8 Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top...bullet
9 Anas Number 12 Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashiebullet
10 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Betraying the Gamebullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten...bullet

Football

Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev isi the best-known player in the low-ranked Russia team
Football Akinfeev out to save host Russia's World Cup blushes
A picture taken on June 7, 2018 shows flags of countries participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on display among other flags outside a stall in the old city of the Syrian capital Damascus
Football After military wins, Syrians root for ally Russia in World Cup
Russian riot police take part in exercises in Saint Petersburg
Football Terror, hooligan threats cast shadow over Russia's World Cup
Joao Mario spent the second half of this season at West Ham after finding his playing time limited in Italy
Football Portugal camp quiet on mounting Sporting crisis