Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future


Football Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future

Brazil arrived in Russia on Monday hungry to make amends for their World Cup humiliation in 2014 with Neymar apparently fighting fit, as Lionel Messi cast doubt over his international future.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar arrives at Sochi airport, in Russia play

Neymar arrives at Sochi airport, in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil arrived in Russia on Monday hungry to make amends for their World Cup humiliation in 2014 with Neymar apparently fighting fit, as Lionel Messi cast doubt over his international future.

The Brazilians landed in the early hours in Sochi, the Black Sea resort where they will be based, buoyant after beating Austria 3-0 in their final warm-up match.

Most of the favourites are now in Russia ahead of Thursday's curtainraiser between the hosts and Saudi Arabia but holders Germany are due to arrive on Tuesday.

The atmosphere is low-key ahead of the opening match at Moscow's imposing 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium.

Russia was a disputed choice when it was handed the World Cup in a closely watched 2010 vote that has since been tainted by bribery charges and the tournament takes place against a background of international tensions.

Russia and the West have engaged in a major wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions since London accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Britain in March.

Argentina's Lionel Messi has cast doubt over his international future play

Argentina's Lionel Messi has cast doubt over his international future

(AFP)

Brazil's Neymar, who broke a bone in his foot in February, marked his first start in more than three months by scoring in Sunday's easy victory in Vienna while Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho also netted.

It was Neymar's 55th goal in a Brazil shirt, allowing him to draw level with Romario on his country's list of all-time leading scorers -- only Pele and Ronaldo have more goals for their country.

"I don't know Neymar's limits," Brazil coach Tite said. "His technical and creative capacity is impressive. When we get him in the last third of the field he is lethal."

Brazil, who crashed out of the last World Cup on home soil in a humiliating 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany, start their campaign against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.

Messi doubts

Argentina captain Messi, one of the biggest stars in Russia, said his international future will be determined by his country's performance at the World Cup.

"It will depend on how far we go, how we're going to finish" at the finals, Messi said in an interview with Spanish daily Sport.

"We've just lost three finals in a row, which has led to us going through some difficult moments with the press," added the Barcelona forward.

Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final 1-0 to Germany after extra time, before suffering successive defeats by Chile on penalties at the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Messi, who will turn 31 during the World Cup, believes Spain, Brazil, Germany, France and Belgium are the leading contenders for the title.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah poses with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov play

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah poses with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

(AFP)

A big question mark hangs over the participation of Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who is still receiving treatment for the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.

Egypt are banking on the availability of Salah as they try to get past the first stage of a World Cup for the first time.

The Egyptians arrived at their base in the Chechen capital Grozny on Sunday, after Salah sat out their final training session in Cairo.

Once they touched down, tracksuited Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was among the first to greet Salah.

Team doctor Mohamed Abou al-Ela admitted the striker, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool this season, was unlikely to play in Egypt's opening Group A match against Uruguay on Friday.

"He still feels pain... this type of injury needs a recovery period of three weeks before going back to the field," he said.

While the favourites limber up, host nation Russia are under intense pressure as they prepare to open the tournament.

Ranked a lowly 70 in the world, Russia have not won for seven consecutive games.

President Vladimir Putin, who has spent billions to put on the biggest sports event in Russia since the 1980 Moscow Olympics, has exhorted the team to raise their level.

"I must acknowledge the fact that, unfortunately, our team have not achieved big results in recent times," Putin said last week.

Before Thursday's kickoff, FIFA will focus on choosing the host of the 2026 World Cup between a joint bid featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico and underdogs Morocco.

FIFA member states will vote on the issue at their congress on Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’ Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’
Audio: Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President
Football: Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes Football Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes
Football: Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes Football Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes
Football: Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony Football Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony
Football: Egypt demands FIFA give state TV World Cup rights Football Egypt demands FIFA give state TV World Cup rights

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
4 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
5 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi...bullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
8 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’...bullet
10 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Betraying the Gamebullet
8 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Neymar in action for Brazil in Sunday's friendly against Austria in Vienna
Football How the World Cup favourites are shaping up
Lionel Messi called time on his Argentina career after the 2016 Copa America final before promptly reneging on his decision
Football Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Football Premier League coaching power boosts England's World Cup chances
Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for life