Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing


Football Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

Neymar hobbled out of a training session on Tuesday, setting alarm bells ringing in the Brazil camp as they prepare for their second World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar leaves Brazil's training session with team physio Bruno Mazziotti play

Neymar leaves Brazil's training session with team physio Bruno Mazziotti

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar hobbled out of a training session on Tuesday, setting alarm bells ringing in the Brazil camp as they prepare for their second World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Friday.

"Neymar came out of training today with a painful right ankle," said Vinicius Rodrigues, a spokesman for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

He put the the knock down to the number of fouls Neymar received in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don in Brazil's opening Group E outing.

The 26-year-old could be seen grimacing as he held his right ankle after feeling pain as he took part in a light session for those who had started that game.

Neymar had not taken part in training on Monday, as the side returned to their base in Sochi on Russia's Black Sea coast.

Rodrigues confirmed the problem concerned the Paris Saint-Germain star's ankle and not the foot he fractured in February, an injury that required surgery and forced him to miss the rest of the club campaign.

"As soon as he felt the pain he went to the physio. He will stay there for today and tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, and will train as normal tomorrow," added Rodrigues.

Neymar only made his comeback from the foot operation as a substitute in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Croatia on June 3.

He scored in that game, and then made his first start since the injury, also scoring, in a 3-0 win over Austria in Vienna just before Tite's squad flew to Russia.

Brazil are due to travel on Wednesday to Saint Petersburg, where they will play Friday's game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia
Football: Iran coach Queiroz pledges no Spain surrender Football Iran coach Queiroz pledges no Spain surrender
Football: Boozy Japan fans go wild after shock World Cup win Football Boozy Japan fans go wild after shock World Cup win
Football: Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history Football Japan beat 10-man Colombia to make World Cup history
Football: All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia Football All eyes on Salah as hopeful Egypt take on Russia
Football: No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost Football No joke! Comics fly in to give Iceland surprise boost

Recommended Videos

Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Thomas Partey
Sports Beat: An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah Sports Beat An exclusive interview with Afriyie Acquah
Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas demanded $150k through third party to drop videos



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to pick...bullet
5 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
6 #Number12 Anas releases further particulars against Nyantakyibullet
7 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama gamebullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Iceland midfielder Rurik Gislason winning admirers on social media
Football World Cup cameo propels 'cute' Iceland midfielder to viral fame
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers to join Swansea City for pre-season
Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy trains in Kazan
Football Australia's Mooy 'very happy' at Huddersfield
Dele Alli was substituted in the 80th minute, but played much of the game with a thigh problem
Football England face anxious wait on Alli thigh problem