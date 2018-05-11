Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator


Football Neymar makes PSG return -- as spectator

Convalescing superstar Neymar returns to the Parc Des Princes Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain play their last home game of the season against Rennes, before being presented with the Ligue 1 trophy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr will have the club shirt on again on saturday but won'y kick a ball play

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr will have the club shirt on again on saturday but won'y kick a ball

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Convalescing superstar Neymar returns to the Parc Des Princes Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain play their last home game of the season against Rennes, before being presented with the Ligue 1 trophy.

PSG sealed the domestic treble on Tuesday adding the French Cup to their Ligue 1 and League Cup titles and Neymar's return to the club's home ground will boost morale of both club and country.

"We need him here and we need him in the national side too," said his clubmate and compatriot Marquinhos who will have to wait for the World Cup before lining up alongside the 26-year-old striker again.

"The most important thing is that he's happy and well looked after," he added.

PSG are desperate to keep Neymar who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

"Good players are always compatible," Real boss Zinedine Zidane said Friday when asked in Neymar could play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar racked up 19 goals, four from the spot, in PSG's league campaign before foot surgery ended his domestic season.

However, he is likely to don the club strip again for their trophy ceremony.

Fekir ticking for Lyon

A banner featuring Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir the Lyon captain play

A banner featuring Lyon's French midfielder Nabil Fekir the Lyon captain

(AFP)

PSG have 92 points so far and their opponents on Saturday Rennes stand 38 points behind them on 54 in fifth place.

Between them Lyon are second on 75, last year's champions Monaco have 74 and Marseille have 73 in a tight struggle for Champions League qualification.

In-form Lyon travel to Strasbourg where their captain Nabil Fekir will play his 100th game for them still unsure if his brilliant season is enough for a place in the France squad.

"I can't think about it, but it's almost upon us," said Fekir hoping to crown the season with direct Champions League qualification with the last game at home to Nice next weekend.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim should welcome back France defender Djibril Sidibe in their tricky home tie with a resurgent Saint Etienne who were stunned 3-1 at home by Bordeaux last week.

"He won't start but he's with the squad," Jardim said of the break-out right-back after a four weeks absence.

Europa League final fever may be gripping Marseille, but their future Champions League hopes are equally crucial as they travel to Guingamp on Friday.

One of the sub-plots of an intriguing Ligue 1 this season was the plight of Lille, a large regional outfit with an ambitious new owner who got the balance wrong until the arrival of coach Christophe Galtier.

Two wins in their last two league games have lifted them out of the relegation zone and another one at home to Dijon Saturday is likely to end their season of anguish on a high.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Arsenal Foundation: Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser Arsenal Foundation Mesut Ozil buys £30,000 'Invincibles' watch at Arsenal charity fundraiser
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahama
Ghana Premier League: I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League I did not say Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Football: Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad Football Youngsters Chalov, Tashayev named in preliminary Russia squad
Football: Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury Football Brazil defender Alves ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
Division One Player of the Year: Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for Agyemang Badu’s signature

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer attends a press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group B match against RSC Anderlecht in Munich September 11, 2017
Football Bayern boss 'optimistic' Neuer will go to World Cup
Sergio Aguero's future remains with Manchester City according to boss Pep Guardiola.
Football Guardiola hopes Aguero stays at City
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is reportedly set to part ways with the club
Football Carvalhal set for final match in charge of Swansea
England manager Gareth Southgate plans to name his 23-man World Cup squad on May 16
Football Southgate to name England World Cup squad on May 16