Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor


Football Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor

Neymar is working hard to recover from the foot injury that sidelined him in February and will be back in action by this summer's World Cup, the Brazil team doctor who operated on him promised Friday.

  • Published:
Neymar, who is recuperating in a Rio de Janeiro coastal mansion, said last week he would not return to the pitch until at least May 17 play

Neymar, who is recuperating in a Rio de Janeiro coastal mansion, said last week he would not return to the pitch until at least May 17

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar is working hard to recover from the foot injury that sidelined him in February and will be back in action by this summer's World Cup, the Brazil team doctor who operated on him promised Friday.

"Neymar is recovering the best way possible," Rodrigo Lasmar told GloboEsporte.

"He is working hard and the expectation is that he will arrive well-prepared so he can take part in excellent World Cup training," Lasmar said.

Neymar who is recuperating in a Rio de Janeiro coastal mansion, said last week he would not return to the pitch until at least May 17 -- the date of his final medical exam following his surgery in Belo Horizonte on March 3.

That pretty much puts a lid on his season with Paris Saint-Germain -- whose last fixture is scheduled against Caen on May 19 -- but he remains on track to play in the World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

Brazil's players will attend a training camp from May 21 to 27 in Teresopolis, but Lasmar acknowledged that Neymar's time off the pitch means he'll at first need a tailored fitness program in the run-up to the World Cup.

"We need to improve his physical fitness because it has probably decreased. Players recovering from injury deserve individual evaluation to design the best strategy for them," Lasmar said.

The 26-year-old forward -- the most expensive player in history -- broke a bone in his right foot on February 26 during his team's 3-0 rinsing of Marseille.

But optimistic, he said last week he hoped to bounce back to being even better than before in a bid to earn another star as a world champion with the Brazilian men's national team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter Football Juventus gain crucial title edge after late fightback downs Inter
Football: Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge Football Juventus late fightback downs Inter for crucial title edge
South African Premiership: Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title South African Premiership Razak Brimah's Mamelodi Sundowns seal eighth South African title
Ghana Premier League: Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman Ghana Premier League Liberty Profs, Wa All Stars share honours in Dansoman
Football: Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger Football Mourinho wants to coach for as long as Wenger
Football: Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City Football Guardiola backs Stones to shine with City

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
4 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
5 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho and...bullet
7 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Football Real set to do without Isco, Carvajal for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Juventus' Juan Cuadrado celebrates at the end of the match against Inter Milan on April 28, 2018
Football Juventus keep control of title race with dramatic late show at Inter
Man of the moment: Chelsea goal scorer Cesc Fabregas
Football Goals are missing ingredient for Conte and Chelsea
Memphis Depay continued his hot streak of form as Lyon beat Nantes
Football Depay stars as Lyon beat Nantes to go second
Kingsley Sarfo Ghana midfielder to be prosecuted for rape in Sweden