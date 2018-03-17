Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar reveals his dreadful new DREADLOCKS


New Haircut Neymar reveals his dreadful new DREADLOCKS

The Brazilian has changed up his hairstyle while recovering from injury in Brazil where he has been undergoing rehabilitation. 

play Neymar shares his new hair with Instagram followers as he adds dreadlocks to list of mistakes
Neymar reportedly regrets his summer transfer to PSG and now he can add his new dreadlocks to a growing list of mistakes.

The Brazilian has been widely linked with a move back to Spain after claims he regrets making the switch to PSG and his latest haircut suggests the mistakes are not yet out of his system.

play Brazilian star Neymar has had to use a wheelchair following surgery as he rehabilitates

 

Reports in Brazil claimed that Neymar said 'five months have felt like five years' in France and that would certainly explain why he' speeding towards a midlife crisis.

Neymar is currently out injured after fracturing a metatarsal against Marseille last month and faces a fight to be fit for the World Cup.

He missed the second-leg defeat by Real Madrid as PSG once again failed to make any real progress in the Champions League, prompting reports that Neymar wanted out. 

