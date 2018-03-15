Neymar’s tribute to Stephen Hawking gone wrong as social media blasts insensitive post

news

The death of world-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking ignited a host of tributes on social media across the globe.

Brazil international and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior also took to social media to pay his tribute as the world lost one of the brilliant minds in recent times.

However, Neymar’s execution did not go down well with a lot of social media users who came at the Paris Saint Germain player for his insensitive post.

READ MORE: Wilfred Bony is crazy about Gyan and Stonebwoy’s ‘Dirty Enemies’

The former Barcelona player shared a photo of himself in a wheelchair with one of Stephen Hawking quotes:

“You have to have a positive attitude and get the best out of the situation in which you find yourself.

"Stephen Hawking."

Despite the posts on Instagram and Twitter not entirely receiving negative comments, some fans came at Neymar as the world mourns Stephen Hawking.

Neymar injured himself against Olympique Marseille in the French Ligue 1, making him miss the second leg of their UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid where Paris Saint Germain was eliminated.