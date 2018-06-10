Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar scores stunner for Brazil as Ronaldo trains in Russia


Football Neymar scores stunner for Brazil as Ronaldo trains in Russia

Neymar scored on his return to the starting line-up in Brazil's final World Cup warm-up on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo trained with European champions Portugal and Mohamed Salah touched down in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar in action for Brazil against Austria in a World Cup warm-up match play

Neymar in action for Brazil against Austria in a World Cup warm-up match

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar scored on his return to the starting line-up in Brazil's final World Cup warm-up on Sunday as Cristiano Ronaldo trained with European champions Portugal and Mohamed Salah touched down in Russia.

As the clock ticks down to Thursday's World Cup opener in Moscow between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, Neymar found the net for the second time in a week in a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Austria.

Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho netted either side of Neymar's strike in Vienna as the world's most expensive player confirmed his return to fitness following a foot operation three months ago.

The Brazilians are due to arrive in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi in the early hours of Monday ahead of their opening game against Switzerland on June 17.

Neymar's goal was his 55th in a Brazil shirt, allowing him to draw level with Romario on his country's list of all-time leading scorers -- only Pele and Ronaldo have scored more goals for Brazil than the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Neymar scored as Brazil beat Austria 3-0 in their final World Cup qualifier play

Neymar scored as Brazil beat Austria 3-0 in their final World Cup qualifier

(AFP)

The 26-year-old had come off the bench to score in last weekend's 2-0 win over Croatia in Liverpool, his first appearance since breaking a bone in his foot playing for PSG in February.

Sunday's goal was a superb effort, the former Barcelona man controlling Willian's chipped pass on his thigh just inside the box and then leaving Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic on the floor with some delightful footwork before rolling the ball home.

Drawn in Group E, Brazil, who are second behind defending world champions Germany in the FIFA rankings, will face Costa Rica and Serbia after Switzerland.

Ronaldo cheers

Ronaldo's Portugal held their first World Cup training session at the team's base in Kratovo, southeast of Moscow, five days ahead of their heavyweight opening clash against Spain.

All 23 players in Fernando Santos's squad took part in a 90-minute open training session held in light drizzle and chilly temperatures hovering just above 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

Ronaldo's presence elicited cheers from the 100 or so fans in attendance, with a similar number of media present along the touchline.

The European champions play Spain in the 2014 Winter Olympics host city Sochi in the opening match for both nations on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal play

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal

(AFP)

Santos's side will need no reminding of the importance of their opening match against Spain, after a 4-0 defeat by Germany in Brazil four years ago set the tone for a dismal group stage exit.

The winner at Sochi's Fisht stadium will be in pole position to come out on top in a group that also includes Morocco and Iran.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the last 16.

Egypt are banking on the availability of Liverpool forward Salah, who was injured in the Champions League final, as they try to qualify from the group stages for the first time.

The player attended Egypt's final training session in Cairo on Saturday but did not take part, restricting himself to briefly dribbling the ball on the corner of the pitch.

"The team is ready for the competition and morale is high," national team manager Ihab Leheta told AFP at Grozny airport.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (right) arrives in Russia play

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah (right) arrives in Russia

(AFP)

As teams fine-tune their preparations, highly fancied Spain laboured to a narrow 1-0 victory against Tunisia at their base in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.

Iago Aspas scored the only goal for the 2010 champions against fellow World Cup qualifiers Tunisia seven minutes from the end of Saturday's match.

France looked flat in a 1-1 draw against the United States in Lyon despite an improved performance from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Julian Green gave the US, who failed to qualify for Russia, the lead on the stroke of half-time but Paris Saint-Germain teenager Kylian Mbappe equalised for the hosts.

Argentina, 2014 finalists, are in Russia looking to re-focus after their World Cup preparations were thrown off track when their match against Israel was called off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Birthday boy Chris Coleman gifted China club job Football Birthday boy Chris Coleman gifted China club job
Anas Exposé: 'I was given a gift, not bribe' – Saani Daara Anas Exposé 'I was given a gift, not bribe' – Saani Daara
Football: Neymar on target again as Brazil beat Austria Football Neymar on target again as Brazil beat Austria
Football: Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia Football Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia
Anas Exposé: Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot Anas Exposé Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot
Anas Exposé: Kwabena Yeboah rubbishes reports he's been appointed new Ghana FA boss Anas Exposé Kwabena Yeboah rubbishes reports he's been appointed new Ghana FA boss

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilementbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
4 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
5 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in...bullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape...bullet
8 Anas exposé How the GFA President shot himself in the footbullet
9 Number 12 expose Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-day...bullet
10 #Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Australia coach Bert Van Marwijk meets the press on arrival Sunday in Russia
Football Low key arrival for unfancied Australia
Karpatalja squad members celebrate with the trophy after winning the alternative CONIFA World Football Cup 2018 on June 9, 2018 in Enfield, north London
Football Ukrainian Hungarians win alternative World Football Cup
Many African players who come to Russia with promises of lucrative careers end up with their dreams shattered
Football For African footballers Russia is a land of false promises
Training in the rain has been the least of Argentina's concerns in a turbulent World Cup build-up
Football Argentina preparations rocked by results, controversy and injury