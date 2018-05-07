Neymar set to attend French Cup final

news

Neymar will attend Tuesday's French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and minnows Les Herbiers, PSG captain Thiago Silva said.

"He is fully motivated but sad that he can't train with us. He will be there to support us tomorrow at the Stade de France and I think he'll be happy," Silva told reporters at a press conference on Monday ahead of the game.

Neymar returned to Paris on Friday to continue his recovery, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot in his native Brazil.

He is unlikely to play again for PSG this season, his focus now on being ready in time for Brazil's World Cup bid in June and July.

Silva added: "Neymar is doing well. It's clear he's making progress. He's already working in the gym."

PSG are overwhelming favourites to beat third-tier strugglers Les Herbiers in Tuesday's game at the Stade de France, having already won the Ligue 1 title and the League Cup this season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the last 16, shortly after Neymar suffered his injury in a game against Marseille.