Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar set to attend French Cup final


Football Neymar set to attend French Cup final

Neymar will attend Tuesday's French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and minnows Les Herbiers, PSG captain Thiago Silva said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar is back in France and set to attend Tuesday's Cup final play

Neymar is back in France and set to attend Tuesday's Cup final

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Neymar will attend Tuesday's French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and minnows Les Herbiers, PSG captain Thiago Silva said.

"He is fully motivated but sad that he can't train with us. He will be there to support us tomorrow at the Stade de France and I think he'll be happy," Silva told reporters at a press conference on Monday ahead of the game.

Neymar returned to Paris on Friday to continue his recovery, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his foot in his native Brazil.

He is unlikely to play again for PSG this season, his focus now on being ready in time for Brazil's World Cup bid in June and July.

Silva added: "Neymar is doing well. It's clear he's making progress. He's already working in the gym."

PSG are overwhelming favourites to beat third-tier strugglers Les Herbiers in Tuesday's game at the Stade de France, having already won the Ligue 1 title and the League Cup this season.

They were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the last 16, shortly after Neymar suffered his injury in a game against Marseille.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger English Premier League Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger
Reports: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Emmanuel Boateng Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Emmanuel Boateng
Reports: Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-up
Ghana Premier League: Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars Ghana Premier League Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars
Ghana Premier League: Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month
Football: PSG face Les Herbiers in ultimate David versus Goliath Cup final Football PSG face Les Herbiers in ultimate David versus Goliath Cup final

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments on...bullet
5 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble for...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and...bullet
9 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
10 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed for Madrid-Liverpool final
Ryan Giggs was part of all 13 of Alex Ferguson's Premier League winning sides
Football Giggs hopeful of full recovery for stricken mentor Ferguson
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak player reveals interest from four Premier League clubs
Down but not out: Ozil has vowed to be fit in time for Germany's World Cup defence
Football Ozil joins Germany injury list, but vows to be at World Cup