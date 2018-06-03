Home > Sports > Football >

Neymar thrilled to be back, at '80 percent'


Football Neymar thrilled to be back, at '80 percent'

Brazil star Neymar said he was "very happy" to have made a goal-scoring comeback in a 2-0 friendly victory over Croatia on Sunday, but insisted he was only firing at "80 percent".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Neymar beat multiple defenders before lashing in Brazil's opening goal midway through the second half play

Neymar beat multiple defenders before lashing in Brazil's opening goal midway through the second half

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil star Neymar said he was "very happy" to have made a goal-scoring comeback in a 2-0 friendly victory over Croatia on Sunday, but insisted he was only firing at "80 percent".

"It's been three months that I've been injured," said Neymar, with the World Cup to start in Russia in 10 days.

"To come back and do what I love the most, playing football, and furthermore to score a goal, is an immense joy. I'm very happy."

The Paris Saint-Germain forward appeared as a half-time replacement for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho as the Selecao stepped up their World Cup preparations.

And Neymar needed just 23 minutes at Liverpool's Anfield ground to prove how important he is to Brazil's hopes of a sixth world title.

Receiving a pass from Philippe Coutinho, Neymar cut into the area, beating Sime Vrsaljko and Duje Caleta-Car with impressive close control and dribbling, before burying a shot into the roof of the goal, via the crossbar, from the edge of the six-yard area.

But he added: "I still feel a little pain, but that's normal when you spend so much time not walking.

"I feel at 80 percent of my capacity."

After his goal, Neymar made sure to head to the Brazil bench to embrace team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who operated on his foot fracture three months ago.

"It was to thank him. Not only Lasmar, but also Rafa and Rica (his physiotherapist and physical trainer). They've been there 24 hours a day with me.

"I want to thank all the people who've been important for me."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Ghana Premier League: All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league Zylofon Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 15 of the league
Football: Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama Football Guerrero scores twice on Peru return after doping ban drama
Football: Turkish tycoon ousts Fenerbahce supremo after two decades Football Turkish tycoon ousts Fenerbahce supremo after two decades
Football: Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised Football Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised
Football: Tite hails 'extraordinary' Neymar's golden return Football Tite hails 'extraordinary' Neymar's golden return
The Legacy: Meet the Abedi Ayew kids The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids

Recommended Videos

FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit
Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup



Top Articles

1 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over...bullet
2 The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kidsbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
4 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
5 English Premier League Ghanaian celebrity barber gives...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre Ayew believes Jordan Ayew to win...bullet
7 Photo Asamoah Gyan’s mansion at East Legon to be demolishedbullet
8 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real...bullet
9 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s...bullet
10 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Samuel Umtiti, who scored against Italy on Friday, will take a break from World Cup training to sign a new Barcelona contract
Football Barcelona extend Umtiti's contract until 2023
Brazil striker Neymar celebrates after scoring against Croatia
Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Brazil striker Neymar celebrates after scoring against Croatia
Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
In this file picture taken on May 11, 2017 chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, speaks during the 67th FIFA Congress in the Bahraini capital Manama
Football Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem